Facebook will offer to pay for some users to a voice recording that will be used to help improve speech recognition technologies, the company announced Thursday. The move comes after Facebook – as well as Amazon, Apple, Google, and Microsoft – caught listening and copying sound recordings for improving speech recognition system without informing the customers that do.

Facebook will let you make voice recordings as part of a new program called “Pronunciation” in view of its market research app. If you qualify to be a part of this program, Facebook says you’ll be able to record the phrase “Hey Portal” followed by the first name of a friend on your friends list. You will be able to do this with the names of up to 10 friends, and you have to record every statement twice.

Facebook is not going to pay a lot for your recordings, though. If you complete a set of records, you get 200 points in the app view – and you can not cash in the application view until you get at least 1,000 points. It was only translated into a $ 5 prize via PayPal. However, Facebook said users can be offered the opportunity to create up to five sets of recordings, so there is the potential to meet the goal of 1,000 points and paid.

Facebook said users give a voice recording will not connect to their Facebook profile and that the company does not share the view of activity on Facebook or any other service’s Facebook without permission.

Pronunciation Program will be available to US users over the age of 18 who has more than 75 Facebook friends. Facebook said it will launch the program slowly, so as not to be available to all users immediately. If it is made available to you, you will not need to update the application view to see it pop up, companies say.