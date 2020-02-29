Fabric Wash and Care Market To Grow Significantly From 2020 To 2026, North America To Be Major Revenue Contributor

The global Fabric Wash and Care market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Fabric Wash and Care market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Fabric Wash and Care market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Fabric Wash and Care market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Fabric Wash and Care market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Unilever Group

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

The National Detergent Company SAOG

Church & Dwight

SEITZ GMBH

Nice Group

Wipro Enterprises Limited

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Rohit Surfactants Private Limited (RSPL)

The Clorox Company

Huntsman International

Kao Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Detergent

Fabric softener/conditioner

Bleach

Segment by Application

Residential

Hospitality

Healthcare

Aviation

Automotive

Each market player encompassed in the Fabric Wash and Care market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Fabric Wash and Care market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

