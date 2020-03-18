Eyewear Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2019-2027

The global Eyewear market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Eyewear market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Eyewear market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Eyewear across various industries.

The Eyewear market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

The report segments the eyewear market based on product type which includes spectacles, contact lenses and plano sunglasses. The spectacles segment is segmented into spectacle lenses and spectacle frames. The contact lenses segment is subdivided into rigid contact lenses and soft contact lenses. The plano sunglasses segment is further bifurcated into polarized and non-polarized plano sunglasses.By countries, the eyewear market in the Middle East is classified into Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey and rest of the Middle East.

The report offers company market share analysis of key industry participants. Major players have been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies and key developments.Leading market players profiled in this report areLuxottica S.p.A. (Italy), Safilo Group (Italy), Essilor International (France), Johnson and Johnson Vision Care (U.S.) and Carl Zeiss A.G. (Germany).

The Middle EastEyewear Market: by Product Type

Spectacles

Spectacle Lenses

Spectacle Frames

Contact lenses

Soft Contact Lenses

Rigid Contact Lenses

Plano Sunglasses

Polarized Sunglasses

Non-Polarized Sunglasses

The Middle EastEyewear Market: by Country

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Jordan

Lebanon

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East

