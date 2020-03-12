Eye Biometric Market Size, Industry Growth, Trends and Global Segments Analysis Report 2020-2025

The Global Eye Biometric Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The market is growing by raising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR) in consumer electronics.

Reduced the time for verification of the person travelling from one place to another across the globe, national security agencies are also using this technology could lead to a rapid growth of the market in the forecast period. The market growth is favored by increasing usage of smart sensors. Defense organizations and police departments deploy iris biometric scanners for identifying individuals in order to tighten their security arrangements is projected to drive the demand over the forecast period. The industry has experienced a sharp growth in recent times as a result of increased adoption of vision capturing technology in commercial spaces, particularly in industries and sectors is driving the Eye Biometric market.

The major concern is about the damage to the eye which is overcome by using single LED source to generate infrared rays may hamper the market. Whereas high accuracy and time performance of the technology is fueling the demand in the market.

The Healthcare Eye Biometric market has been segmented based on Components i.e, Small & Micro Enterprise, Medium Enterprise & Large Enterprise. Initial adoption of capturing in healthcare was limited to a computer interface for patients suffering from mobility disabilities and other communication issues. However, the technology is being increasingly adopted as an input mechanism in consumer electronics and gaming devices in coming years.

Some of the key players operating in this market include secure eye, MIS Biomatric, EyeTech Digital Systems, Inc., Mirametrix Inc., LC Technologies, Inc., and Others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Application, and Components Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Components & Application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Global Eye Biometric Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 8 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Target Audience:

* Eye Biometric providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Components, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 METHODOLOGY AND MARKET SCOPE

3 EYE BIOMETRIC MARKET — INDUSTRY OUTLOOK

4 EYE BIOMETRIC MARKET COMPONENTS OUTLOOK

5 EYE BIOMETRIC MARKET APPLICATION OUTLOOK

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

