Extracellular Matrix Market to Reap Over US$ 47.46Mn in Revenues by End of 2027

Extracellular Matrix Market accounted to US$ 24.30 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 47.46Mn by 2027.

The growth is driven by that countries such as China, Japan, and India which are engaged in conducting several studies. For instance, Australia is also involved in the several studies and also it has held various conferences for the tissue engineering and other application of the extracellular matrix.

Top Dominating Key Players:

Admedus Coloplast Group Merck KGaA Smith & Nephew MTF Biologics Lattice Biologics Ltd. COOK BIOTECH, INC. Medtronic Aziyo Biologics, Inc. DSM Biomedical

The potential of regenerative medicine that facilitates tissue regeneration in the affected area reduced the requirement of tissue transplant. The extracellular matrix is derived from a readily available tissue source, it can stimulate the growth of tissue in vivo with minimal inflammation, and it is available off the shelf. These advantages of the extracellular matrix enables in the ideal soft tissue replacement treatment procedures to repair contour defects. Therefore, there is increase in the vascular reconstruction or the plastic surgeries are anticipated to grow the extracellular matrix during the forecast period.

The studies for the molecular cell biology of extracellular matrix (ECM) are being conducted across the world. The cell adhesion molecules (CAMs), other properties and advantages of the extracellular matrix are turning out to be beneficial area of discovery with several interesting factors for disease and disorders in animals and humans. These advantages are also include treating of some cancers such as breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, liver cancer and colon cancer.

The global extracellular matrix market by raw material segments was led by porcine segment. In 2018, the porcine segment held a largest market share of 41.09% of the extracellular matrix market, by raw material. However, the bovine segment is expected to be the fastest growing segments of the market in 2027 owing to more beneficial properties to treat various conditions which is expected to become the major factor for the growth of the extracellular matrix market.

