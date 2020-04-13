External Storage Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2026



Complete study of the global External Storage market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global External Storage industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on External Storage production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global External Storage market include _Netapp, EMC Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi Data Systems, Seagate Technology LLC, Pure Storage, Inc., Fujitsu and Huawei Technologies Co., Dell Inc., NetApp, Kingston

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global External Storage industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the External Storage manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall External Storage industry.

Global External Storage Market Segment By Type:

Police Optical Storage, Solid State Storage, Flash Memory Devices, External Hard Drives

Global External Storage Market Segment By Application:

Consumer Electronics, Healthcare Devices, Enterprise Storage, Automotive Application, Industrial Applications

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global External Storage industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the External Storage market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in External Storage industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global External Storage market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global External Storage market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global External Storage market?

TOC

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 External Storage Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of External Storage

1.2 External Storage Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global External Storage Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Police Optical Storage

1.2.3 Solid State Storage

1.2.4 Flash Memory Devices

1.2.5 External Hard Drives

1.3 External Storage Segment by Application

1.3.1 External Storage Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Healthcare Devices

1.3.4 Enterprise Storage

1.3.5 Automotive Application

1.3.6 Industrial Applications

1.3 Global External Storage Market by Region

1.3.1 Global External Storage Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global External Storage Market Size

1.4.1 Global External Storage Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global External Storage Production (2014-2025)

2 Global External Storage Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global External Storage Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global External Storage Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global External Storage Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers External Storage Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 External Storage Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 External Storage Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 External Storage Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global External Storage Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global External Storage Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global External Storage Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global External Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America External Storage Production

3.4.1 North America External Storage Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America External Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe External Storage Production

3.5.1 Europe External Storage Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe External Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China External Storage Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China External Storage Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China External Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan External Storage Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan External Storage Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan External Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global External Storage Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global External Storage Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America External Storage Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe External Storage Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China External Storage Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan External Storage Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global External Storage Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global External Storage Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global External Storage Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global External Storage Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global External Storage Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global External Storage Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global External Storage Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global External Storage Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in External Storage Business

7.1 Netapp

7.1.1 Netapp External Storage Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 External Storage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Netapp External Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 EMC Corporation

7.2.1 EMC Corporation External Storage Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 External Storage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 EMC Corporation External Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

7.3.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP External Storage Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 External Storage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP External Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

7.4.1 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) External Storage Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 External Storage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) External Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Toshiba Corporation

7.5.1 Toshiba Corporation External Storage Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 External Storage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Toshiba Corporation External Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Hitachi Data Systems

7.6.1 Hitachi Data Systems External Storage Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 External Storage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Hitachi Data Systems External Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Seagate Technology LLC

7.7.1 Seagate Technology LLC External Storage Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 External Storage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Seagate Technology LLC External Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Pure Storage, Inc.

7.8.1 Pure Storage, Inc. External Storage Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 External Storage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Pure Storage, Inc. External Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Fujitsu and Huawei Technologies Co.

7.9.1 Fujitsu and Huawei Technologies Co. External Storage Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 External Storage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Fujitsu and Huawei Technologies Co. External Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Dell Inc.

7.10.1 Dell Inc. External Storage Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 External Storage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Dell Inc. External Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 NetApp

7.12 Kingston

8 External Storage Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 External Storage Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of External Storage

8.4 External Storage Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 External Storage Distributors List

9.3 External Storage Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global External Storage Market Forecast

11.1 Global External Storage Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global External Storage Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global External Storage Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global External Storage Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global External Storage Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America External Storage Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe External Storage Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China External Storage Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan External Storage Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global External Storage Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America External Storage Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe External Storage Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China External Storage Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan External Storage Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global External Storage Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global External Storage Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

