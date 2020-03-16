Extended Reality (XR) Market 2020 Industry Overview By Size, Share, Trends, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities And Forecast 2025

With the growth in use of internet, there have been advancements in technologies all over the world in every sector. Gesture controls and gesture-based computing has started gaining importance and is adapted by various companies. Currently, it’s not a very reliable and consists of sensitive controls. Although, for the last couple of years, VR and AR equipment has improved in terms of the technology significantly in the form various forms like its factor, resolution, and function.
The devices and technology used in this generation is much lighter, hence the user can wear it easily and work for a longer period of time with ease and comfort. Moreover, technology such as the hand gesture recognition, in many fields especially in the aerospace engineering and AR-based maintenance in automotive, is proving to be very useful to the companies leading to the growth of the global extended reality market. Thus, such a factor is cumulatively driving the demand for extended reality (XR) products & solutions.
The Global extended reality market is categorized into several segmentation including solution, application, and region. Based on solution, the Global extended reality market is categorized into Consumer engagement, Business engagement and others. Based on the applications, the Global extended reality market is divided into Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR) and others. Looping on to the regional overview, Global extended reality market is a wide range to North America, USA, Canada, India, Southeast Asia, The Middle East and Africa, Europe, France, South America, Germany, and Columbia. Leading players of the Global extended reality market includes Qualcomm Technologies Inc., SphereGen Technologies, Northern Digital Inc., VertexPlus Softwares Pvt. Ltd., Northern Digital Inc.
Key Solution:
The consumer engagement segment is anticipated to dominate extended reality (XR) market during the forecast period
The consumer engagement segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growth in demand for XR devices among consumers due to its capabilities of creating realistic illusions. In addition, growing demand from consumers for this technology in numerous industries such as education, retailing, tourism, healthcare, gaming, and others is fuelling the growth of this segment.
Regional Market Scenario:
Asia-Pacific will lead the growth in this market
Asia-Pacific region is projected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth of this region is mainly attributed to the booming adoption of IoT things and smartphones in countries such as China, India, and Japan. In addition, growth in the adoption of Virtual Reality (VR and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies in the media & entertainment industry and rise in the number of VR and AR applications related training providers are also the major factors contributing to the market growth in this region.
Key Market Players
- Accenture PLC
- Microsoft Corporation
- Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
- SoftServe Inc.
- Northern Digital Inc.
- SphereGen Technologies
- Softweb Solutions Inc.
- SoftServe Inc.
- VertexPlus Softwares Pvt. Ltd.
Market Segments: Extended Reality (XR) Market
By Solution
Business engagement
Consumer engagement
By Application
Augmented Reality (AR)
Virtual Reality (VR)
Mixed Reality (MR)
By Industry Vertical
Media & Entertainment
Retail
Healthcare
Education
Defense
Others
By Region
North America
US
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
South Korea
Japan
Middle East & Africa
UAE
South Africa
MEA
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of South America
