Extended Reality Market – Worldwide Growth Survey by 2027 Accenture, Agile Lens, LLC, AugRay, Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks Corporation, HP Reveal, Northern Digital Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Semcon, SoftServe, TATA ELXSI

The research on the Extended Reality market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Extended Reality market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

The arrival of extended reality is refurbishing the way people experience the physical and the virtual environments, from observation to involvement. Extended reality is an umbrella term that includes both virtual and augmented reality, thereby covering a full spectrum of virtual and real environments. Extended reality experience caters to business issues and generates innovative solutions to increase productivity and add efficiency to meet critical client needs. The implementation of Extended Reality (XR) offers enterprises with a platform that aids people to perform their occupations in a much effective way.

Few of the main competitors currently working are –

1. Accenture

2. Agile Lens, LLC

3. AugRay

4. Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks Corporation

5. HP Reveal

6. Northern Digital Inc.

7. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

8. Semcon

9. SoftServe

10. TATA ELXSI

"Extended Reality Industry Report? is a direct appreciation by The Insight Partners of the market potential.

The increased investment in AR and VR technology, advancement in head-pose tracking, an increase in demand for improving the customer experience, motion tracking, technological advancements in the display, and emergence of 5G technology are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the extended reality market. However, the interoperability issues of immersive 3D graphics, lack of highly intense connected infrastructure are some of the major factors restraining the growth extended reality market. The innovation in technologies is anticipated to create new opportunities for the extended reality market.

