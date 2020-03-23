Explosives and Pyrotechnics Market 2020: Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Explosives & Pyrotechnics market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Explosives & Pyrotechnics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Explosives & Pyrotechnics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3624916

This study considers the Explosives & Pyrotechnics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Explosives

Pyrotechnics

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Mining

Construction

Military

Entertainment

Consumer

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Orica Mining Services

LSB Industries

ENAEX

AECI Group

Incitec Pivot

Sasol Limited

Titanobel SAS

Austin Powder Company

Hanwha Corp.

Chemring Group

Howard & Sons

Entertainment Fire-works

Skyburst

Solar Industries India

Pyro Company Fireworks

Zambelli Fireworks

Celebration Fireworks

Angelfire Pyrotechnics

Melrose Pyrotechnics

Supreme Fireworks

Impact Pyro

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Explosives & Pyrotechnics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Explosives & Pyrotechnics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Explosives & Pyrotechnics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Explosives & Pyrotechnics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Explosives & Pyrotechnics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-explosives-and-pyrotechnics-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Explosives

2.2.2 Explosives

2.3 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Segment by Application

2.4.1 Mining

2.4.2 Construction

2.4.3 Military

2.4.4 Entertainment

2.4.5 Consumer

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics by Players

3.1 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Explosives & Pyrotechnics by Regions

4.1 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Explosives & Pyrotechnics by Countries

7.2 Europe Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Explosives & Pyrotechnics by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Forecast

10.1 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Orica Mining Services

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Product Offered

11.1.3 Orica Mining Services Explosives & Pyrotechnics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Orica Mining Services News

11.2 LSB Industries

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Product Offered

11.2.3 LSB Industries Explosives & Pyrotechnics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 LSB Industries News

11.3 ENAEX

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Product Offered

11.3.3 ENAEX Explosives & Pyrotechnics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 ENAEX News

11.4 AECI Group

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Product Offered

11.4.3 AECI Group Explosives & Pyrotechnics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 AECI Group News

11.5 Incitec Pivot

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Product Offered

11.5.3 Incitec Pivot Explosives & Pyrotechnics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Incitec Pivot News

11.6 Sasol Limited

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Product Offered

11.6.3 Sasol Limited Explosives & Pyrotechnics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Sasol Limited News

11.7 Titanobel SAS

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Product Offered

11.7.3 Titanobel SAS Explosives & Pyrotechnics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Titanobel SAS News

11.8 Austin Powder Company

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Product Offered

11.8.3 Austin Powder Company Explosives & Pyrotechnics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Austin Powder Company News

11.9 Hanwha Corp.

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Product Offered

11.9.3 Hanwha Corp. Explosives & Pyrotechnics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Hanwha Corp. News

11.10 Chemring Group

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Product Offered

11.10.3 Chemring Group Explosives & Pyrotechnics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Chemring Group News

11.11 Howard & Sons

11.12 Entertainment Fire-works

11.13 Skyburst

11.14 Solar Industries India

11.15 Pyro Company Fireworks

11.16 Zambelli Fireworks

11.17 Celebration Fireworks

11.18 Angelfire Pyrotechnics

11.19 Melrose Pyrotechnics

11.20 Supreme Fireworks

11.21 Impact Pyro

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3624916

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155