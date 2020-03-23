Explosives and Pyrotechnics Market 2020: Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Explosives & Pyrotechnics market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Explosives & Pyrotechnics business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Explosives & Pyrotechnics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Explosives & Pyrotechnics value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Explosives
Pyrotechnics
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Mining
Construction
Military
Entertainment
Consumer
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Orica Mining Services
LSB Industries
ENAEX
AECI Group
Incitec Pivot
Sasol Limited
Titanobel SAS
Austin Powder Company
Hanwha Corp.
Chemring Group
Howard & Sons
Entertainment Fire-works
Skyburst
Solar Industries India
Pyro Company Fireworks
Zambelli Fireworks
Celebration Fireworks
Angelfire Pyrotechnics
Melrose Pyrotechnics
Supreme Fireworks
Impact Pyro
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Explosives & Pyrotechnics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Explosives & Pyrotechnics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Explosives & Pyrotechnics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Explosives & Pyrotechnics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Explosives & Pyrotechnics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Segment by Type
2.2.1 Explosives
2.2.2 Explosives
2.3 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Segment by Application
2.4.1 Mining
2.4.2 Construction
2.4.3 Military
2.4.4 Entertainment
2.4.5 Consumer
2.4.6 Others
2.5 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics by Players
3.1 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Explosives & Pyrotechnics by Regions
4.1 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Explosives & Pyrotechnics by Countries
7.2 Europe Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Explosives & Pyrotechnics by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Forecast
10.1 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Orica Mining Services
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Product Offered
11.1.3 Orica Mining Services Explosives & Pyrotechnics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Orica Mining Services News
11.2 LSB Industries
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Product Offered
11.2.3 LSB Industries Explosives & Pyrotechnics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 LSB Industries News
11.3 ENAEX
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Product Offered
11.3.3 ENAEX Explosives & Pyrotechnics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 ENAEX News
11.4 AECI Group
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Product Offered
11.4.3 AECI Group Explosives & Pyrotechnics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 AECI Group News
11.5 Incitec Pivot
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Product Offered
11.5.3 Incitec Pivot Explosives & Pyrotechnics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Incitec Pivot News
11.6 Sasol Limited
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Product Offered
11.6.3 Sasol Limited Explosives & Pyrotechnics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Sasol Limited News
11.7 Titanobel SAS
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Product Offered
11.7.3 Titanobel SAS Explosives & Pyrotechnics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Titanobel SAS News
11.8 Austin Powder Company
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Product Offered
11.8.3 Austin Powder Company Explosives & Pyrotechnics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Austin Powder Company News
11.9 Hanwha Corp.
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Product Offered
11.9.3 Hanwha Corp. Explosives & Pyrotechnics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Hanwha Corp. News
11.10 Chemring Group
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Product Offered
11.10.3 Chemring Group Explosives & Pyrotechnics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Chemring Group News
11.11 Howard & Sons
11.12 Entertainment Fire-works
11.13 Skyburst
11.14 Solar Industries India
11.15 Pyro Company Fireworks
11.16 Zambelli Fireworks
11.17 Celebration Fireworks
11.18 Angelfire Pyrotechnics
11.19 Melrose Pyrotechnics
11.20 Supreme Fireworks
11.21 Impact Pyro
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
