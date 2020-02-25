Explosive trace Detection Market In-Depth Analysis 2027 – Leading by Safran, Smiths Group, L3 Technologies, OSI Systems

Explosives trace detectors (ETD) are explosive detection equipment able to detect explosives of small magnitude. The detection is accomplished by sampling non-visible “trace” amounts of particulates. Devices similar to Explosives trace detectors (ETD) are also used to detect narcotics. Explosives trace detection technology is used at airports, ports, cargo facilities and at the access control points of critical infrastructure. The goal is to intercept and to prevent access, by people who have handled explosives. Due to the increase in terrorism in today’s world it is expected that the Explosive Trace Detection market will grow at a rapid pace.

The rise of terrorism in the different region in the world due to the political controversy is of high concern, which is expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for Explosives trace detectors. Furthermore, improvisations in government legislation for enhanced security screening along with increasing demand for tighter screening process is also projected to influence the Explosives Trace Detection market significantly in the recent time. Due to advancement in technologies innovation of more reliable and cost-effective explosive detectors being introduced in the market, which in turn are expected to generate untapped opportunity for the Explosives Trace Detection market participants.

The reports cover key developments in the Explosives Trace Detection market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

The report also includes the profiles of key Explosives Trace Detection companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Safran

Smiths Group plc

L3 Technologies, Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc.

Nuctech Co. Ltd.

Implant Sciences, Inc.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Chemring Group PLC

American Science and Engineering, Inc.

Analogic Corporation.

The report analyzes factors affecting Explosives Trace Detection market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Explosives Trace Detection market in these regions.

