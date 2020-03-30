Explosion Proof Lighting Market Huge Growth Opportunity between 2020-2027 | ABB Ltd, Abtech Ltd, Airfal International

The explosion proof lighting market is estimated to reach US$ 606.1 Mn by 2027 from US$ 250.1 Mn in 2018. The report includes key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The explosion proof lighting plays a crucial role in the oil & gas industry. The US has a huge network of oil rigs in the North American continent as well as globally. This fact has helped propel the market over the years. The processing facilities of oil & gas are unsafe owing to the presence of hazardous compounds during the operations. The explosion proof lighting systems are deployed for preventing the ignition of spark from the electrical equipment.

Top Key Players:- ABB Ltd, Abtech Ltd, Airfal International, Alfred Pracht Lichttechnik Gmbh, Atomsvet LLC, Cortem S.P.A., Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric, Glamox

Further, the usage of LED technology in the oil & gas refineries has aided in reinforcing safety measures for unpredictable work environments. The existence of dangerous compounds in the facilities of oil and gas denotes several safety challenges for the workers. For instance, the hydrocarbon processing including ethane, fossil fuels, methane and propane, is a critical process that needs to be carried out under stable atmospheres. However, the processing plants of oil and gas are far from stable pertained to the exposure to hazardous and flammable compounds.

The report segments the global explosion proof lighting market as follows:

Global Explosion Proof Lighting Market – By Type

Fixed Lighting

Mobile Lighting

Small & Portable Lighting

Global Explosion Proof Lighting Market – By Light Type

LED Light

Fluorescent Light

Incandescent Light

HID Light

Global Explosion Proof Lighting Market – By Application

Chemical

Marine

Power Plants

Airports

Military Bases

Oil & Gas

Laboratory

Food & Beverage

Transportation Facility

Regardless of the current high price of oil as well as lower budgets, regulations regarding safety in the oil & gas industry environment are becoming more stringent. The oil & gas industry has a highly flammable and explosive atmosphere; explosion proof lighting is extensively used in petroleum processing, gas stations or storage among others. Lighting fixtures used in oil & gas plants such as emergency light, flashlight, high-bay, or even street light must be approved with explosion-proof certification.

