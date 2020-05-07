Explore Why Asia Pacific AWS Managed Services Market 2020 Thriving | 8K Miles Software Services Ltd., Smartronix Inc., Amazon, Reliam LLC, Microsoft

Customer requirement has been kept into focus while preparing this professional and exhaustive Asia Pacific AWS Managed Services market research report. A team of industry experts, talented researchers, innovative forecasters and knowledgeable analysts work with full dedication to endow clients with the quality research. Market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in Asia-Pacific are considered while generating this report. This Asia Pacific AWS Managed Services report also provides the details about the market drivers and market restraints for ICT industry that help in understanding rise or fall of the demand of particular product with respect to market conditions.

Leading Player if Asia Pacific AWS Managed Services Market are Accenture plc, DXC Technology Company, 8K Miles Software Services Ltd., Smartronix Inc., Amazon, Reliam LLC, Microsoft Azure, Stratalux, Claranet Group, Capgemini, GS Lab, Cloudnexa, e-Zest, Onica, Capgemini SE, Cloudnexa, Inc., Cloudreach, Logicworks, , Slalom LLC., Rackspace Inc., and many more.

Asia Pacific AWS managed services market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 17.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

AWS managed services market assists in providing AWS cloud managing services to the customers that automate infrastructure management for the AWS deployments. The services are major for migrating the on premise server or workloads to the cloud specifically to public cloud but also use private or hybrid clouds. There are various reasons due to which AWS managed services are considered such as data protection, upgradation, low cost of the services, data storage, accessibility, continuous monitoring of the cloud and others.

Recent Industry Developments

In 2014, Accenture announced its collaboration with AWS for end-to-end cloud migration and management services.

In 2018, Claranet achieved the level of AWS well architected partner, which will help them to offer the security, high performance, resilient and efficient infrastructure for user applications

In 2018, Smartronix announced its partnership with CLOUDHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES, a cloud services management provider, to provide continuous cloud optimization and cost management, which would help the customers to optimize the data for efficiency and other factors.

In 2018, AWS started to offers in delivering faster and efficient videos, building intelligent video applications enhanced through machine learning to media and entertainment companies, enterprises, start-ups, and government agencies.

Key Segmentation of Asia Pacific AWS Managed Services Market

APAC AWS managed services market is segmented into two notable segments which are services type and geography

On the basis of services the market is segmented into cloud migration services, operations services and advisory services. In 2018, cloud migration services segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 16.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

