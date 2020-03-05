Explore Global Spear Phishing Market Report 2020-2026 Manufacturers, End Users, Growth, Market Share And Revenue Analysis

Global spear phishing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.73% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing incidences of spear phishing attacks and increasing adoption of BYOD policy in organizations as well as due to increasing digitization, online browsing, and use of mobile devices.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global spear phishing market are Cisco Systems Inc., Votiro Inc., IronScales Ltd., Microsoft, Symantec Corporation, PhishLabs, Cofense, Trend Micro Incorporated, Mimecast Services Limited, Proofpoint Inc., GreatHorn Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Forcepoint, Sophos Ltd., McAfee LLC, Barracuda Networks Inc., BAE Systems, RSA Security LLC, Intel Corporation, AO Kaspersky Lab, Bitdefender, Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG, F-Secure, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc. among others.

Global Spear Phishing Market By Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Hybrid, Cloud), Organizations Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), End User (BFSI, Government, Defense, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Critical Infrastructure, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Complete study compiled with over 100+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 10+ companies. Ask for [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-spear-phishing-market&skp

Market Definition: Global Spear Phishing Market

Spear phishing is an email phishing threat to the organizations by the spammers or attackers to gain the confidential and sensitive data of the enterprises. It is usually done through emails or social media. Usually attacker uses it to gain access to secrets and financial data’s of the enterprises. Spear phishing protection is used to remove all the unauthorized access in the systems of the enterprises and protect the confidential information.

Market Drivers:

Rising events of spear phishing attacks is propelling the growth of the market

Surging acquisition of Bring Your Own Device policy in organizations is fueling the growth of the market

The massive demand for cloud email security solution by the enterprises is boosting the growth of the market

Surging adoption of digitization in the industry verticals is contributing of the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Absence of knowledge and understanding of current threats and cyber-attacks is retraining the growth of the market

Various organizations has raised concerns regarding outsourcing of security services which is hampering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Spear Phishing Market

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Hybrid

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By End User

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Government

Defense

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Critical Infrastructure

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

Top Key Players in Spear Phishing Market Industry are:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Votiro Inc.

IronScales Ltd.

Microsoft

Symantec Corporation

PhishLabs

Cofense

Trend Micro Incorporated

Mimecast Services Limited

And More…..Get Detailed TOC @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-spear-phishing-market&skp

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, IRONSCALES had entered into a strategic alliance with BDO MDR for managing phishing detection and response. It will help the company to reduce the burden on its SOC team and will now be able to provide its customers with time saving and benefits of risk reducing which will retain the customers for the company and make it a market leader.

In February 2019, Cofense has launched it latest technology. It is an addition of response delivery to its flagship product, allowing operators to deliver phishing scenario emails only when intended recipients are actively performing tasks in their mail client. The product will retain the customers and increase the revenues of the company.

Competitive Analysis

Global spear phishing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of spear phishing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]