Explore Global Bitcoin Atm Market Report 2020-2026 Manufacturers, End Users, Growth, Market Share And Revenue Analysis

The Global Bitcoin ATM Market is expected to reach USD 147.9 million by 2025 from USD 7.1 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 56.9% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The renowned players in bitcoin ATM market are ZBYTES (Czech Republic), Genesis Coin (US), Lamassu (UK), COVAULT (US), Bitaccess (Canada), Coinme (US), Coinsource (US), Bitxatm (German), Orderbob (Austria), and RUSbit (Russia) and many more.

Global Bitcoin ATM Market, By Type (One Way and Two Way), Automated Teller Machine Hardware (Display, Printer, QR Scanner) Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Complete study compiled with over 100+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 10+ companies. Ask for [email protected]https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-bitcoin-atm-market&skp

Market Definition: Global Bitcoin ATM Market

Bitcoin currency is defined as digital or virtual money in the form of tokens or “coins. It is an Internet-connected kiosk that allows customers to purchase bitcoins with deposited cash. A bitcoin ATM is not the same as an ATM backed by a traditional financial institution or bank. The bitcoin currencies have ventured into credit cards or other projects. The “bitcoin” in bitcoin currencies refers to complicated bitcoingraphy for a particular digital token to be stored, transacted and generated securely. Bitcoin currencies is designed to get free from government control and manipulation and the rising demand of bitcoin currency getting more popular this foundational aspect of the industry has come under fire.

The bitcoin ATM include various currencies such as Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), Zcash (ZEC), Dash (DASH), Ripple (XRP), Monero (XMR), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), NEO (NEO) and others. Bitcoin currency ATMs also offer an innovative solution to solve one of the world’s biggest problems and approximately 2 billion people worldwide and roughly 59% of adults in the developing world don’t have a bank account and using Bitcoin currency ATMs.

In 2017 Exotel launched bitcoin ATM services for stockbrokers to be SEBI-compliant. It is a bitcoin ATM platform records every single conversation. It helps in business phone system via a virtual phone system.

In July 2018, the Bulgaria will be the next nation to have two-way bitcoin ATM machines. A local Bulgarian bitcoin exchange, DG Cash, announced the news on social media that they are launching the new machine on Monday in one of Sofia’s most popular shopping centers.

In September, 2018, Bitcoin Depot launches 20 Bitcoin ATMs in Southern California. It will increase demand for bitcoin-ATMs are looking to convert physical fiat into decentralized bitcoin currency, money that puts the power into the hands of the people rather than institutions.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing fund transfers in developing countries

Fluctuating monetary regulations

Increasing installations of bitcoin ATMs in restaurants, bars, general stores, and gas stations.

Uncertain regulatory status of bitcoin currencies.

Lack of awareness and technical understanding regarding bitcoin currency

Market Segmentation: Global Bitcoin ATM Market

The market is segmented based on type, automated teller machine hardware and geographical segments.

Based on type, the market is segmented into one way and two way.

Based on automated teller machine hardware, the market is segmented into display, printer, QR scanner.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

GENERAL BYTES

Genesis Coin

Lamassu

COVAULT

Bitaccess

Coinme

Coinsource

Bitxatm

And More…..Get Detailed TOC @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-bitcoin-atm-market&skp

Competitive Analysis: Global Bitcoin ATM Market

The global bitcoin ATM market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of bitcoin ATM market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. In 2017 Lamassu launched the bitcoin mats industry by creating the world’s first bitcoin ATM. bitcoin mats support Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dash and Zcash It contain various coins sintra, sintra Forte, Douro II and others.

Research Methodology: Global Bitcoin ATM Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among other.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]