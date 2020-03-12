Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market: Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2028

Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global exploration and production (E&P) software market. Key players profiled in the report include Schlumberger Limited, ION Geophysical Corporation, Exprodat Consulting Ltd. (Now Part of Getech Group Plc), Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes Incorporated, IHS Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Computer Modelling Group Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, GE Oil & Gas, Pason Systems Corp., Paradigm B.V., ETL Solutions Ltd., Ikon Science Limited, GEPlan Consulting Srl, Interactive Network Technologies, Inc., Peloton, Petroleum Experts Ltd., RockFlow Dynamics, LLC, OVS Group LLC, P2 Energy Solutions (Formerly Merrick Systems), Petrolink Services, Inc., eDrilling AS, TDE Group GmbH, and Etech International, Inc.,
The global exploration and production (E&P) software market has been segmented as below:
Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market, by Deployment Type
- On-premise Software
- Cloud-based Software
Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market, by Operation Type
- On-shore
- Off-shore
Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market, by Software Type
- Risk Management Mapping
- Seismic Amplitude Analysis
- Portfolio Aggregation
- Performance Tracking
- Navigation System
- Resource Valuation
- Reservoir Characterization
- Reservoir Simulation
- Drilling
- Production
Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- The U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- The UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
