Exhaustive Study on Champagne Market Shows a CAGR of 3.2% by 2026 – Louis Vuitton SE, Taittinger, Pernod Ricard, LANSON-BCC

Champagne is a sparkling wine produced from specific types of grapes. This alcoholic beverage is produced in the Champagne region in France. Champagne has been consumed for decades as a celebration drink at sport events, anniversaries, parties, weddings, joyous occasions, and corporate events. The global champagne market was valued at $5.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $7.4 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Champagne is available in the market in various product styles such as Blanc de Blanc, Blanc de Noir, Pink Champagne Rose, and others. Various flavors such as such as strawberry, cream, floral aromas, and others are used to enhance the aroma and taste of champagne.

The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Champagne market including: Laurent Perrier, Centre Vinicole – Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte, Louis Vuitton SE, Taittinger, Pernod Ricard, LANSON-BCC, Thi?not Bordeaux-Champagnes, Piper-Heidsieck, Pommery, and Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Champagne market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Champagne market segments and regions.

As the living standards are improving, the aspiration of consumers to consume luxury goods and services is also expected to grow. Champagne manufacturers have invested a lot in R&D to enhance characteristics, taste, or flavors of champagne. The consumption of these products is often associated with occasions such as celebrations and joyous moments. Furthermore, increased product dependency at marriages, parties, and social gatherings is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. As the global level of disposable income increases, the consumer aspirations to consume quality luxury goods and services also increase. Moreover, luxury products are considered as a status symbol in the society. As consumption of these products provide experiences such as euphoria and ecstasy often associated with self-actualization, their demand is expected to grow significantly. Luxury goods have elasticity of demand greater than the necessity goods, and thus the market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. In addition, rapid urbanization propels the need for luxury goods, which, in turn, drives the growth of the champagne market. With increasing popularity of social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram, consumers are becoming self-conscious of their social image and status. Thus, their aspiration to consume luxury products increases, thereby supplementing the growth of the champagne market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Champagne industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

