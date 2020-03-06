Exclusive Updates on Family/indoor Entertainment Centers Market 2018-2025 with key players Dave & Buster’s, CEC Entertainment, Inc., Cinergy Entertainment, KidZania, Scene 75 Entertainment Centers

Family/indoor Entertainment Centers Market Overview:

Family/indoor entertainment centers (FEC) are miniature indoor/outdoor amusement parks marketed toward families with small children to teenagers, and often are entirely indoors or associated with a larger operation such as a theme park. It offers a wide variety of entertainment activities for all age groups. FEC’s usually cater to sub-regional markets of larger metropolitan areas and are generally small compared to full-scale amusement parks, with fewer attractions, a lower per-person per-hour cost to consumers than traditional amusement parks. FEC’s are more preferred as an entertainment and leisure option by families over the outdoor entertainment centers, as the environmental factors and climate changes do not affect any fun time or experience of the customers.

Growth in per capita disposable income, availability of diversified gaming and entertainment options, and favorable youth demographics in the Asia-Pacific region are some of the factors that drive the growth of the market. However, home gaming and mobile devices, high initial cost, and increase in ticket prices majorly restricts the market growth. Furthermore, continuous launch of new FECs supporting family activities, F&B integration, and participatory play is believed to create significant demand for the family/indoor entertainment centers market. Besides, substantial growth in investments by malls in the Asia-Pacific region and integration of new technologies such as virtual reality gaming, 3D technology, and others provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

Dave & Buster’s, CEC Entertainment, Inc., Cinergy Entertainment, KidZania, Scene 75 Entertainment Centers, The Walt Disney Company, Lucky Strike Entertainment, FunCity, Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and LEGOLAND Discovery Center.

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Family/indoor Entertainment Centers market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

