Excited to know what the latest trends of PA 12 Market during forecast period of 2020-2026

(CH2)11C(O)NH]n. It is made from ?-aminolauric acid or laurolactam monomers that each have 12 carbons.it is Semi-crystalline-crystalline thermoplastic material. Relatively low density, low water absorption. It has physical properties that make it an excellent material for manufacturing many different products

At present, in the foreign developed countries the PA 12 industry on a higher level than other countries, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have variety products, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

There are major two classification of PA 12 in this report, bio-based PA 12 and petroleum-based PA 12. Globally, the production share of each type of PA 12 is 0.24% and 99.76% in 2015.

At present, there are four companies make up a 99.69 % share of the PA 12 market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in EU. The top four manufacturers are Evonik, Arkema, EMS-Grivory, UBE Industries, respectively with global production market share as 48.49%, 32.18%, 10.58% and 8.44% in 2015.

Although sales of PA 12 brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the PA 12 field.

The worldwide market for PA 12 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 1970 million US$ in 2024, from 1450 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the PA 12 in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Evonik(DE)

Arkema(FR)

EMS-Grivory(CH)

UBE Industries(JP)

Bio-based PA 12

Petroleum-based PA 12

Food & Medical

Automotive

Electronics

Mechanical Engineering

Others

The PA 12 market report outlines a summary of the industry chain structure and describes the upstream. All the questions which approach the expansion spectrum, shortcomings, key players, strategies, market size, recent developments, and company profiles with regards to Global PA 12 industry are answered during this report. Analysis trend & forecasts by end-use markets will help you to understand how the growth in consumption is expected to shape up in the next 5 years and what will be the key factors rendering the growth. This will help to formulate a clear plan for top-line growth. Price analytics is also expected to play a crucial role in devising a plan for top-line growth.

PA 12 report documents the historical rise of the foremost dominant region that guides the PA 12 reader to line up effective long investment judgments. The PA 12 report covers forecast information from 2020 – 2026 of the aforementioned market sections and sub-segments that earn considerable share. The study encompasses the previous, present and estimable size of this world PA 12 marketplace for the degree and value. It provides a key math information on the position of this world PA 12 trade, the market volumes and forecast market estimation for 2020 – 2026. The intensive approach towards PA 12 market drivers, constraints, chances, and trends driving the market that can further assist in creating rewarding business plans

History Year: 2015 – 2020

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 – 2026

