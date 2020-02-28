Excited to know what the latest trends of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market during forecast period of 2020-2026

The Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market report scope covers an in-depth business analysis considering major market dynamics, forecast parameters, and price trends for industry growth. The study offers marketers to be updated with existing trends and therefore the relevant competitors operating within the market. The Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) industry report estimates market sizing at global, regional and country levels, providing a comprehensive outlook of emerging and existing industry trends in each market segment and sub-segment from 2020 to 2026.

Major Market Players Covered In This Report:

rifaximin], Valeant) are also used off-label to treat IBS.

The IBS treatment market is characterized by significant unmet needs, which include the need for products with improved efficacy, products for the treatment of the IBS-D and IBS-M subtypes, and products that effectively address IBS symptoms, such as abdominal pain and bloating, as well as the requirement for the improved diagnosis of IBS. As a result, there are significant opportunities in the uncrowded IBS therapeutics market.

The worldwide market for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.3% over the next five years, will reach 6530 million US$ in 2024, from 2640 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Allergan

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Takeda

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

McNeil Consumer Healthcare

Sebela Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharmaceuticals

IM HealthScience

The key product type of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) market are:

IBS-D Drug

IBS-C Drug

Other

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Outlook by Applications:

Women

Men

In this Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2015 – 2020

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 – 2026

