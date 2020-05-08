Excellent Result in Diaper Market, Grab the Opportunity| P&G, Huggies and Mamy Poko

An extensive analysis of the Diaper Market strategy of the leading companies in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report starts by an introduction about the company profiling and a comprehensive review about the strategy concept and the tools that can be used to assess and analyze strategy. It also analyzes the company’s strategy in the light of Porter’s Value Chain, Porter’s Five Forces, SWOT analysis, and recommendation on Balanced Scorecard for supply chain analysis considering few players like P&G, Huggies and Mamy Poko etc.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1088017-india-diaper-market

Summary

In India, of late, hygiene industry is experiencing an unprecedented growth as hygiene products are being adopted into the lifestyle of the masses. With the increased awareness and increasing purchasing power, customers are fast shifting from cloth nappies to baby diapers. Consumers today are looking for baby diapering solutions that go beyond the basic benefits of dryness and go the extra mile to incorporate value-adding features such as softness and caring for their baby’s delicate skin. Indians give birth to more than 25 million babies each year, yet the penetration rate of baby diapers remains very less.

According to “India Diaper Market Outlook, 2021”, diaper market in India is growing with a CAGR of approximately 20% from the last five years. The market for baby diapers in urban India is growing with a strong CAGR whereas in rural India the growth has touched almost 25%, higher than urban. On the basis of age, the report categorizes the diaper market into baby diapers and adult diapers. Baby diapers constitute the leading category in the market. During the forecast horizon, adult diapers market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing healthcare standards in the country. However, social and economic constraints of using adult diapers are hampering the market growth. P&G’s brand Pampers dominates the overall diaper industry, along with Huggies and Mamy Poko. P&G’s lack of innovation and focus on higher margins amid aggressive strategies adopted by its competitors to increase their market share is expected to decrease brand’s market share in future. Japanese firm Unicharm, which sells Mamy Poko diapers, overtook Kimberly Clark in baby diaper segment nearly two years ago. In baby diaper segment, Pampers, Mamy Poko and Huggies constitute more than 85% of the market by value whereas in adult diaper segment, Nobel Hygiene dominates the industry.

Diapers are broadly categorized into two types i.e. disposable diapers and cloth diapers. Disposable diapers constitute the largest market share and are seeing increasing investments by manufacturers in their research and development. However, in the last few years modern cloth diapers have become a fast moving trend worldwide for the families looking for a natural modern way to diaper their babies. In India too, sales of modern cloth diapers will remain strong and are expected to further climb up in the forecast period owing to environmental benefits. Other type of diapers includes swim pants and training pants which has a marginal market share in India.

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1088017

“India Diaper Market Outlook, 2021” discusses the following aspects of diapers in India:

The report gives an in-depth understanding of diaper market in India:

• Global Diaper Market Outlook

• Global Diaper Market Size & Forecast

• Global Diaper Market Segmental Analysis: By Segment

• Global Baby Diaper Market Size & Forecast

• Global Cloth Diaper Market Size & Forecast

• Global Disposable Diaper Market Size & Forecast

• Global Swim Pants Market Size & Forecast

• Global Training Pants Market Size & Forecast

• Global Baby Diaper Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Region, By Type

• Global Adult Diaper Market Size & Forecast

• Global Adult Diaper Market Segmental Analysis: By Company

• India Diaper Market Outlook

• India Diaper Market Size & Forecast

• India Diaper Market Segmental Analysis: By Brand, By Segment

• India Baby Diaper Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Cloth Diaper Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Disposable Diaper Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Urban Baby Diaper Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Rural Baby Diaper Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Cloth Diaper Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Disposable Diaper Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Baby Diaper Market Segmental Analysis: By Brand, By Type

• India Adult Diaper Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Adult Diaper Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Adult Diaper Market Segmental Analysis: By Company

• Pricing Analysis, Pack-size Analysis

• The key vendors in this market space

• Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of diaper in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1088017-india-diaper-market

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Diaper Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size By Value

2.2. Market Share By Segment

2.3. Global Baby Diaper Market

2.3.1. Market Size By Value

2.3.1.1. Overall Market

2.3.1.2. Cloth Diaper Market

2.3.1.3. Disposable Diaper Market

2.3.1.4. Swim Pants Market

2.3.1.5. Training Pants Market

2.3.2. Market Share

2.3.2.1. By Company

2.3.2.2. By Region

2.3.2.3. By Type

2.4. Global Adult Diaper Market

2.4.1. Market Size By Value

2.4.2. Market Share By Company

3. India Diaper Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Brand

3.2.2. By Segment

3.3. India Baby Diaper Market

3.3.1. Market Size By Value

3.3.1.1. Overall Market

3.3.1.2. Cloth Diaper Market

3.3.1.3. Disposable Diaper Market

3.3.1.4. By Target Demographics

3.3.2. Market Size By Volume

3.3.2.1. Cloth Diaper Market

3.3.2.2. Disposable Diaper Market

3.3.3. Market Share

3.3.3.1. By Brand

3.3.3.2. By Type

3.4. India Adult Diaper Market

3.4.1. Market Size By Value

3.4.2. Market Size By Volume

3.4.3. Market Share By Company

4. India Economic Snapshot

5. Pricing Analysis

6. Packsize Analysis

7. Channel Partner Analysis

8. Trade Dy

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1088017-india-diaper-market

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter