EWING SARCOMA DRUG MARKET 2020-2026 BOOMING || LEADING PLAYERS – ELI LILLY AND COMPANY, ABBVIE INC, TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED, AMGEN INC

Global Ewing sarcoma drug market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing incidence of Ewing sarcoma worldwide, initiatives taken by government organizations to reduce the rate of morbidity caused by Ewing sarcoma, development in the healthcare expenditure and the government support for the research & development for new and better treatment have fueled the market growth.
Key market players in the global Ewing sarcoma drug market are Merck & Co., Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Abbott, Sanofi, Bausch Health, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Amgen Inc, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bayer AG, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, CELGENE CORPORATION, Eisai Co., Ltd, Gradalis, Inc, Incyte Corporation and few others.
With the Ewing Sarcoma Drug Market research report, best market opportunities are put forth along with the well-organized information to accomplish growth in the market. Key elements covered in this report are industry outlook along with critical success factors, industry dynamics, market definition, drivers and restraints, market segmentation, value chain analysis, key developments, application and technology outlook, regional or country level analysis and competitive landscape. This global Ewing Sarcoma Drug Market research analysis report consists of historic data along with future forecast and detailed analysis for the market on a global and regional level.
Market Definition: Global Ewing Sarcoma Drug Market
Ewing sarcoma is a rare type of tumor that occurs in the bones or soft tissues such as cartilage or nerves around the bones. This type of cancer often begins in the long bones of the legs, arms and pelvis. It usually affects people between the age group of 10 to 20, but it can occur at any age and has a high rate of being cured. Symptoms include bone pain, localized swelling and tenderness, in rare cases bone fractures may also be found.
According to WHO report primary bone tumors account for 5% of all cancers in childhood and Ewing sarcoma is the second most common bone tumor in this age group. The incidence of Ewing sarcoma in the US between 1973 and 2004 was estimated to be approximately 3 per 1,000,000.
Segmentation: Global Ewing Sarcoma Drug Market
Ewing Sarcoma Drug Market : By Types
- Bone Tumor
- Soft Tissue (Extra-Osseous) Tumor
- Peripheral Primitive Neuroectodermal Tumor (pPNET)
- Askin Tumor
Ewing Sarcoma Drug Market : By Diagnosis
- Physical Exam
- Blood Test
- Positron Emission Tomography Scan ( PET Scan)
- X-Rays
- Bone Scan
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
- Computed tomography scan (CAT/CT scan)
- Bone marrow aspiration
- Biopsy
Ewing Sarcoma Drug Market : By Treatment
- Chemotherapy
- Radiation
- Surgery
Ewing Sarcoma Drug Market : By Mechanism of Action
- Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (TKIs)
- Monoclonal Antibody
- Checkpoint Inhibitors
- Vaccines
Ewing Sarcoma Drug Market : By Drugs Type
- Vincristine
- Cyclophosphamide
- Doxorubicin
- Etoposide
- Ifosfamide
- Dactinomycin
Ewing Sarcoma Drug Market : By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Intravenous
- Others
Ewing Sarcoma Drug Market : By End-Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
Ewing Sarcoma Drug Market : By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Ewing Sarcoma Drug Market Drivers
- Increasing incidence of Ewing sarcoma worldwide is driving the market growth
- Initiatives taken by government organizations to reduce the rate of morbidity caused by Ewing sarcoma is also boosting the growth of this market
- Increase in research and development activities to launch an approved treatment for Ewing sarcoma by leading players can act as a market driver
- Strong pipeline of novel molecules for the treatment of the Ewing sarcoma also acts as a market driver
Ewing Sarcoma Drug Market Restraints
- No approved treatments are available for Ewing sarcoma which can restrict the growth of this market
- Lack of awareness amongst people about the Ewing sarcoma may act as a market restraint
- High cost of chemotherapy also hampers the growth of this market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2018, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc received orphan drug designation from FDA for their novel drug CLR 131 for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma. This is an investigational radio iodinated phospholipid drug conjugate therapy designed to exploit the tumor-targeting properties of the company’s proprietary phospholipid ether (PLE) and PLE analogs to selectively deliver radiation to malignant tumor cells. This reduces radiation exposure to normal tissues
- In January 2018, Researchers at Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center discovered CDK12 inhibitor, a new drug target for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma. The CDK12 inhibition can kill Ewing sarcoma cells bringing a surge of hope to the field of pediatric oncology
Opportunities in the Ewing Sarcoma Drug Market Report :-
- Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 20XX-20XX to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
- Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Ewing Sarcoma Drug Market report.
- Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional.
- Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.
