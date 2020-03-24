eVTOL Aircraft Market is Growing Rapidly? Top Players like Airbus S.A.S., Bell Textron, Boeing, Embraer

The eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) are next-generation aircraft designed for quick transportation and safe-mobility on-demand. The increasing traffic congestion on roads in urban areas has generated the need for these autonomous aircraft. These aircraft are designed to operate with a vertiport system to ensure safe and quick boarding and exit of passengers. The market is, however, at a nascent stage and is expected to grow profoundly in the future.

Within the EVTOL Aircraft market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total EVTOL Aircraft market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: Airbus S.A.S., Bell Textron Inc., Boeing Co, Embraer S.A., Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd, Karem Aircraft, Inc., Lilium GmbH, Opener, Inc., PIPISTREL d.o.o., Volocopter GmbH

The eVTOL aircraft market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing need for quick transportation and the rise in road traffic congestion in urban areas. However, the eVTOL aircraft market may be negatively influenced by challenges such as design complexities and social acceptance. On the other hand, increasing number of eVTOL aircraft pilots are expected to showcase significant opportunities for the eVTOL aircraft market in the coming years.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the EVTOL AIRCRAFT market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The global eVTOL aircraft market is segmented on the basis of lift technology, propulsion type, operation mode, and application. By lift technology, the market is segmented as multirotor, lift plus cruise, vectored thrust, and others. Based on propulsion type, the market is segmented as military, commercial, and cargo. On the basis of the operation mode, the market is segmented as piloted and optionally piloted. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as military, commercial, and cargo.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

