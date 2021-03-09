Event Stream Processing Market 2020: Demand, Trend, Latest Techniques, Innovations, Applications, Analysis and 2025 Industry Growth Forecast Research Report

The Global Event Stream Processing Market gives us an in-depth overview of the research trends for the Financial Year 2020-2025. This Report studies the Event Stream Processing industry on various parameters such as the raw materials, cost, and technology and consumer preference. It also provides with important Event Stream Processing market credentials such as the history, various expansions and trends, trade overview, regional markets, trade and also market competitors.

Event stream processing, or ESP, is a set of technologies designed to assist the construction of event-driven information systems. ESP technologies include event visualization, event databases, event-driven middleware, and event processing languages, or complex event processing (CEP). In practice, the terms ESP and CEP are often used interchangeably. ESP deals with the task of processing streams of event data with the goal of identifying the meaningful pattern within those streams, employing techniques such as detection of relationships between multiple events, event correlation, event hierarchies, and other aspects such as causality, membership and timing.

Key Event Stream Processing Market Players

The major vendors in the event stream processing market include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), SAS (US), SAP (Germany), TIBCO (US), Informatica (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), AWS (US), Software AG (Germany), Salesforce (US), Redhat (US), FICO (US), Impetus Technologies (US), data Artisans (Germany), Radicalbit (Italy), Streamlio (US), Equalum (Israel), Striim (US), Confluent (US), EVAM (US), Databricks (US), SQL Stream (US), and EsperTech (US).

IBM is a leading provider of event stream processing platform provider to the market. The company is focusing on scaling its platforms, delivering productivity through automation, infusing Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its offerings, and investing to expand its cloud infrastructure. The company uses organic and inorganic growth strategies to improve its market share and increase the annual revenue.

Event Stream Processing Market Competitive Analysis:

