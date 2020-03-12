Event Management Software Market: How Top Leading Companies Can Make This Smart Strategy Work

Event Management Software Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Event Management Software market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Event Management Software is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Event Management Software market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Event Management Software market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Event Management Software market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Event Management Software industry.

Event Management Software Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Event Management Software market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Event Management Software Market:

Rising adoption of event management software solutions by enterprises for event marketing and event planning expected to drive revenue growth of the software segment

Event management software aids in enhancing workflows by maintaining a record of large data volumes and supporting organisers in planning, coordinating, sourcing and analysing data and information to ensure a successful event. Event management software automates processes such as ticketing, venue sourcing, expense tracking, floor planning, etc., thus streamlining the overall event management process. Event management software also allows event organisers to send and track invitations of attendees from a portal where these individuals have registered themselves, and also monitors and tracks ticket sales, all on a single platform. The enhanced benefits of event management software is the main factor boosting the adoption and growth of the software segment over the projected period.

Social media platforms are emerging as one of the most popular mediums for marketing and promoting events, campaigns and social causes etc. The software segment supports the registration process for potential attendees visiting the respective page on Facebook. Once the registration formalities are completed on the supported page, the event management software generates an e-Ticket, which is then sent to the registered individual’s smartphone. The e-Ticket can be shown at the venue, and entry can be obtained after payment formalities are completed, either online or in cash. Convenience and ease of this process is a major factor driving adoption of the software segment.

Rising adoption of cloud-based solutions owing to easy accessibility and cost-effectiveness is contributing to the growth of the software segment. Cloud-based event management software enables easy and affordable access to event information from anywhere at any point of time. Furthermore, cloud-based event management software also helps to quickly fix any errors or system bugs. As cloud-based event management software can be accessed from anywhere, this offers dual advantages as along with enhancing customer experience it also enables event organisers to access the operational information if and when required. Cloud-based event management software also helps in cost reduction as it negates the need for on-premise IT infrastructure upgrade. These factors are creating robust development in the software segment of the global event management software market.

Software segment predicted to grow at a relatively high CAGR in most of the regional markets during the period of assessment

Revenue from the software segment in the North America event management software market is expected to increase at a relatively high CAGR over the forecast period. In this segment, the event planning sub-segment is expected to increase at a high revenue CAGR over the projected period. On the other hand, the professional services sub-segment is anticipated to grow at a high revenue CAGR over the forecasted period in Latin America. In the APEJ region, revenue from the software segment is expected to increase at a high CAGR owing to growing adoption of venue management and event marketing solutions in the region. The software segment in the MEA event management software market is expected to increase at a relatively high CAGR due to high adoption of software for event planning, online registration, online event organising and others.

