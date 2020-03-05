Event Management Software Market (2020 Edition) – World Market Review and Forecast to 2026 – By Application, By Type, By Region, By Country (2015-2026)

Event Management Software Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 – 2024) ,This report presents an in-depth assessment of the Event Management Software including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Event Management Software investments from 2019 till 2024.

Market Overview

The event management software market is expected to register a CAGR of over 10.65% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Owing to this snowballing growth, the management of these events may no longer be ad hoc. Thus, a standard in managing events, right from the budgeting to real-time customization of the user’s experience, has played a vital role in the adoption of event management software.

The introduction of mobile applications for event management keeps planners, speakers, and attendees up to date on everything, from the agenda and the location of specific sessions and meetings, to last minute changes and schedules. These applications allow attendees to access a list of sessions with speaker bios, matchmaking opportunities, live polls, and other information.

Competitive Landscape :

The event management software market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with prominent shares in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and profitability. The companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups working on smart office technologies to strengthen their product capabilities.

In Dec 2017 Certain acquired Gather Digital, a mobile event application suite for enterprises, associations, and educational institutions. With this acquisition, Certain strengthened its mobile-development and data-integration capabilities, taking advantage of the experience that Gather Digital’s extended team has, in terms of determining the event attendee’s true sentiments..

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

