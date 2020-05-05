EV Traction Motor Market Size Current and Future Industry Trends, 2019-2025

The EV traction motor market is anticipated to be one of the most lucrative markets in the automotive sector and estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025. The EV traction motor is an electric motor used for the propulsion of EVs. It converts electrical energy into motion. These traction motors form a major component in EVs like cars, two-wheelers, light industrial/commercial vehicles, military vehicles, buses, and others. These motors determine the performance and affordability of EVs.

The market is driven by increasing investments in rolling stock, rising need to minimize carbon emission, increasing demand for higher efficient electric traction motors in electric vehicles. Additionally, increasing government initiatives on electric vehicle adoption, growing demand from the railway sector and the increasing production of electric vehicles, mainly in the Asia Pacific and European region, are the key factors driving the market over the forecast period.

On the basis of motor type, the EV traction motor market has been segmented into Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM), Induction/Asynchronous Motor, Hybrid Motors (HM), and Switched Reluctance Motor (SRM). Induction/Asynchronous Motor is estimated to be the highly preferred motor in the global EV traction motor market. An induction motor/Asynchronous motor is an AC electric motor, the rotor always turns at a lower speed than the field. The induction motors are less expensive, and the small size/weight penalty becomes insignificant as vehicles get larger like trucks and buses.

Additionally, the developments in hybrid technology of the combustion engines will integrate traction motors for higher proficiency. The growing demand for electric vehicles fuels the adoption of traction motors in the global market.

On the basis of the voltage rating, the EV traction motor market has been segmented into Low voltage and High voltage. High voltage leads the global EV traction motor market over the forecast period 2019-2025. Automotive manufacturers are manufacturing and increasing electrification in vehicle powertrains in the form of hybrid electric vehicles and electric vehicles (HEVs/EVs). These vehicles are based on high-voltage battery systems like +400V for EVs and 48Vfor HEVs. In addition to energy-efficiency enhancements, the incorporation of high voltage makes system wiring less complex and lighter.

On the basis of region, the EV traction motor market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America has the highest demand for EV traction motor. An increasing number of initiatives taken by the governing authorities such as offering subsidies and incentives on purchasing the electric vehicles will fuel the growth of the EV traction motor market in North America. In addition, the Department of energy in the U.S. is also witnessed to guide and encourage the manufacturing companies to produce the EV traction motors attributed to the low cost of the electric vehicles and enhanced power.

