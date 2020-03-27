EV Powertrain Market Growth, Trends, Key Opportunity and Value Chain 2020-2027: Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Cummins, Inc., Maxim Integrated Products

The global EV powertrain market accounted for US$ 30,095.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 82,382.3 Mn by 2027.

The global automotive industry is experiencing a paradigm shift in powertrain technology. Countries across the globe are emphasizing heavily towards the EV powertrain technology intending to reduce the carbon emission from ICE vehicles. China stands tall and is at the forefront in adopting EV powertrains, with 61% of vehicle owners prefer EV powertrains. Other APAC countries with a fair percentage of EV powertrain preference include Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore. From the European perspective, 41% of Italian vehicle customers choose EV powertrain, while France and Germany account for 35% and 32%, respectively. The continuous innovations in this field for a wide variety of applications in passenger cars, lightweight commercial vehicle (LCV), heavyweight commercial vehicle (HCV) is attracting several automakers globally, which is paving the path for EV powertrain market in the current scenario. Additionally, the automotive industry is experiencing a rising number of partnerships between the automakers and technology developers which is leading to the growth of the EV powertrain market.

The major players operating in the market for EV powertrain market are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Cummins, Inc., Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Magna International Inc., Tata Elxsi, Dana Limited, Valeo SA, Mahle GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The global automotive industry is experiencing a significant shift from traditional vehicles to electric vehicles. Governments in various countries are taking initiatives to drive the adoption of electric vehicles. For instance, the Government of Canada invested US$ 182.5 million to develop fast charging network for electric vehicles. Also, in December 2017, the Federal Government of Canada released its Greening Government Strategy, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050. Also, according to Clean Energy Canada, the Canadian government invested US$ 1 billion in 2017 for the production of EVs. In 2019, more than 40 models of electric vehicles were available in the Canadian market due to increasing production and demand. Also, electric vehicles account for 2.5% of all vehicles sold in Canada. Furthermore, according to GOV.UK, in July 2019, authorities in the UK invested up to US$ 100 million for the development of next generation electric vehicles.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the EV powertrain market. China holding the leading position followed by Japan and South Korea. China dominates the entire Asia-Pacific region in terms of the number of electric vehicles. The country, with a population of around 1.4 Bn, is experiencing an expansion in the growth of the automotive industry. Pertaining to a growing middle class, high economic growth, and rapid technological advancement have created immense growth opportunities for the various industries especially automotive industry. China has been the largest automotive market globally over the years. The growth in the automotive sector in China has been achieved mainly through the establishment of various joint ventures with car manufacturers such as Volkswagen, General Motors, and others.

The EV powertrain market is analyzed on the basis of various parameters such as product type, application, and geography. The product type segment comprises of series hybrid powertrain, battery electric vehicle powertrain, series-parallel hybrid powertrain, mild hybrid powertrain, and parallel hybrid powertrain. The application segment in the EV powertrain market includes passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The EV powertrain market is analyzed on basis of four strategic regions namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Rest of the World (ROW).

The global EV powertrain market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period owing to government initiatives toward adoption of EV powertrains and technological development in conventional engines. On the contrary, factors such as lack of expertise in several developing countries and high price of vehicles is a limitation might hinder the growth of EV powertrain market. During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, battery electric vehicle powertrain held the largest market share and will continue its dominance in the market. On the basis of application, passenger cars held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance through the review period.

