EV Fluids Market Demand, Sales, Growth, Supply Chain, By Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Global Industry 2025

Due to the increase in the number of hybrid vehicles year on year and electric vehicles (EVs), the automotive industry has been going through a paradigm shift currently. According to a study by Shell that by the year 2031, electrified vehicles will be half of the number of vehicles manufactured. In addition to that, there are some car manufacturers who have said openly that they are planning to shut the manufacturing of diesel model completely.

The performance of EVs can be improved by the use of EV fluids. As the EV fluids help in regulating power electronics and battery temperature in EVs, they have become essential. Lubricating powertrains and transmission is another vital function of EV fluids.

Environmental challenges and regulatory environment are some the major factors driving the market. Managing user expectations for performance and quality along with decrease environmental damage is very challenging for the manufacturers. Therefore the manufacturers are turning towards EVs. The environmental damages caused by the diesel vehicles is one the major growth factor for the EV market.

The market can be divided into segments basis on various factors such as regions, applications, etc. The Global market is highly competitive and has a huge number of vendors. Some of the key players in the market are Petronas, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Valvoline Inc., Total S.A., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Castrol Limited, etc. The EV fluids have applications at various places like EV Greases, Transmission EV Fluid, Thermal EV Fluid, By End Use, Hybrid Vehicles, Electric Vehicles (EVs). There are various regions in which market is highly concentrated such as South America, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, Europe.

Developed economies United States and Canada are key growth countries for EV fluids. The region has a large and developed eco-system for EVs with California being one of the largest markets of the same. The region is expected to be a leader in EV fluid market thanks to the high demand for EVs. In the coming years, driven by the regulations and advancement in technology, the market for EV fluids is expected to grow considerably.

Key Market Players

Total S.A.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Castrol Limited

Valvoline Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

PETRONAS

Others

Market Segments: EV Fluids Market

By Application

Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Hybrid Vehicles

By End Use

Thermal EV Fluid

Transmission EV Fluid

EV Greases

By Region (tentative)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

The Middle East and Africa

UAE

South Africa

South America

Brazil

