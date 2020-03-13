EV Bus Market Future Trends and Emerging Technology | Key Companies Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors, Proterra, Alexander Dennis Limited, New Flyer Industries

The EV Bus Market 2020 Industry an electric bus is a bus that is powered by electricity. Electric buses can store the electricity on board, or can be fed continuously from an external source. Growing various government initiatives for replacing conventional fuel based vehicles and growing awareness about zero pollution automobiles are some of the main driving factors for the market growth. However, high cost associated with bus manufacturing and charging infrastructure hinders the market growth.

Key players profiled in the report includes: AB Volvo, Zhengzhou Yutong Group Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Co. Ltd., Daimler AG BYD Company Limited, King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Alexander Dennis Limited, New Flyer Industries Inc., EBUSCO, Solaris Bus & Coach S.A, Proterra Inc.

The regional analysis provided in the research study offers a complete study on the growth of the global EV Bus market in different regions and countries. Readers are also provided with comprehensive competitive analysis, which includes detailed profiling of leading players operating in the global EV Bus market. The report provides accurate data and insights related to the global EV Bus market, which include CAGR, value, volume, consumption, production growth rate, and revenue.

The global EV bus market is primarily segmented by type, battery type and region.

Based on type, the market is split into:

Purely Electric

Plug-in hybrid

Others

Based on battery type, the market is divided into:

LFP

NMP

Others

