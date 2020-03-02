Europe Vaccines Market to Reach US$ 16,291.0 Mn at CAGR of 5.5% in 2027

“The Europe Vaccines Market is expected to reach US$ 16,291.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 9,576.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020-2027.”

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as increasing awareness programs for vaccination in Europe and increasing vaccines research, and development activities in Europe are likely to grow the vaccines market in the forecast period. Whereas, the vaccines hesitancy in the European region is likely to impact the growth of the vaccines market during the forecast period.

Vaccination saves lives and improves quality of life. For instance, Polio is an infectious disease caused by poliovirus and causes muscle weakness that results in an inability to move, which further hampers the quality of life. Polio vaccine protects an individual against polio. The vaccine produces antibodies in the bloodstream against the poliovirus. Due to the strong promotion of Polio vaccine in Europe, the World Health Organization in 2002, declared the European Region polio-free.

The countries in the European region are joining forces to eradicate infectious diseases like measles, diphtheria, rubella, pertussis, and others through vaccinations.

There are several vaccination programs, campaigns, conferences, being held in the European region in order to raise awareness among the population. For instance, European Immunization Week (EIW) is renowned across the European Region and is celebrated every April to raise awareness of the importance of vaccination for people’s health and well-being. European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) supports the European Immunization Week campaign undertook by WHO/Europe and provides scientific evidence on vaccination.

Furthermore, 38th Euro Global Summit and Expo on Vaccines & Vaccination will be held in June 2020 Frankfurt, Germany. The conference focuses on discussing novel strategies in vaccines and immunology research. The aim of the conference is to encourage quality research and to bring together world-class researchers, international communities, and industrial heads to discuss the new developments and innovations in the fields of vaccines and immunology.

The Germany vaccines market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to the driving factors such as growing awareness programs and large funding for development of vaccines. The robust R&D activities in the country are likely to drive the market for vaccination in the country. The growth rate of the market in the region is estimated to be 6.4% during the forecast period. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors, the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute the largest share in the Europe region during the forecast period.

