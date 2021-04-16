Europe Surgical Scalpel Market to Surge at in Terms of Revenue Over 2020 – 2025: B. Braun Melsungen AG, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Hill-Rom Services Inc

According to a new market research study titled ‘Surgical Scalpel Market to 2025 – Europe Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Type, Material, and End User. The Europe surgical scalpel market is estimated to account for US$ 170.3 Mn by 2025 as compared to US$ 127.0 Mn in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the Europe surgical scalpel market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as restraints to its growth.

There have been various technological advancements in the healthcare industry in Europe during the recent years. Countries such as, Germany, UK, France, and Russia have been witnessing an increase in the number of surgical procedures over the past few years. The presence of various associations, reimbursement policies and training centers are expected to boost the surgical scalpels market in Europe.

Surgical scalpels are simple surgical instruments for performing surgical procedures with ease and accuracy. The advancements in the field of surgical procedures have also increased the development of surgical scalpels. Many researchers and companies have developed innovative type of scalpels for the performance of surgeries. Surgical scalpels are used by various end users. In 2017, the use of surgical scalpels was considerably high in hospitals, followed by ambulatory centers and nursing centers.

The Europe surgical scalpel market has been segmented by product, type, material, and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as disposable scalpel, reusable scalpel and accessories. The disposable as well as reusable scalpel is further segmented as scalpel blades and scalpel handles. Based on the type, the market is classified as, standard surgical scalpels and safety surgical scalpels. On the basis of material used, the market of surgical scalpel is segmented as, stainless steel, high grade carbon steel, and other materials. Based on end user, the market is categorized as, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, nursing centers, and reference laboratories.

The Europe market is further examined by evaluating the market on basis of strategic countries such as, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, Russia, Poland, and rest of Europe. UK held the largest market share of the Europe surgical scalpel market, by geography. This largest share can be attributed to the presence of various associations and reimbursement policies in the country, making surgical procedures affordable to the patients. During the forecast period, the demand for surgical scalpel is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in UK, due to the increase in number of advanced surgical treatment clinics with increasing number of procedures. The market in Germany is also expected to witness steady growth in the coming years, majorly due to the number of reimbursement policies by private health insurance companies and advanced medical training facilities.

The surgical scalpels market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various local as well as regional players. Some of the key players operating in the surgical scalpels market include, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Hill-Rom Services Inc., pfm medical ag., Ansell, Swann Morton Limited, Medicom, Kai Corporation. and Kai Industries Co., Ltd., VOGT MEDICAL, and P. J. Dahlhausen & Co. GmbH among others.

