Europe Surgical Robots Market 2020 Research and Industry Progression till 2026

Market drivers, market restraints, opportunities, and challenges are also evaluated in the Europe Surgical Robots Market report under market overview which gives helpful insights to businesses for taking the right moves.

Europe surgical robots market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 9.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Some of the major players operating in the Europe surgical robots market are Intuitive Surgical, Accuray Incorporated, Stryker, MEDTRONIC, Smith & Nephew, THINK Surgical, Inc., TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Verb Surgical Inc., Auris Health, Inc., Virtual Incision Corporation, Restoration Robotics, Inc. and others.

Segmentation: Europe Surgical Robots Market

Europe surgical robots market is segmented into three notable segments which are product type, brands and application.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into robotic systems, instruments, accessories and services. Instruments are growing at the highest CAGR of 10.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In March 2019, Zimmer Biomet received a FDA Clearance for the ROSA ONE Spine System which will be used for the robotically assisted surgeries. This would help in the expansion of product portfolio of the company.

On the basis of brands, the market is segmented into Da Vinci surgical system, Renaissance, Cyberknife, Artas, ROSA and others. Da Vinci surgical system is growing at the highest CAGR of 11.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In March 2018, Auris Surgical Robotics has got FDA Clearance for Monarch Platform which is a flexible robotic endoscopic platform. The initial aim of the Monarch platform will be for treating the lung cancer along with the FDA clearance for the usage of device in the therapeutic and diagnostic bronchoscopy procedures. This approval helped the company to launch the products across U.S.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into general surgery, urological, gynaecological, gastrointestinal, radiotherapy, radical prostatectomy, cardiothoracic surgery, colorectal surgery and others. General surgery is growing at the highest CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In April 2017, Intuitive Surgical announced that the new Da Vinci X Surgical System received a CE mark approval in Europe. The da Vinci X System will help in offering the surgeons and hospitals with the access to some of the most advanced robotic-assisted surgery technology at a lower cost. This would help in enhancing the customer base of the company.

Report Scope

1. To analyze growth strategies such as product launches and developments, acquisitions, expansions, and agreements adopted by major players in the Europe Surgical Robots Market.

2. To identify key players operating in the Europe Surgical Robots Market and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies.

3. To describe major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Europe Surgical Robots Market and submarkets.

4. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

5. To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Europe Surgical Robots Market

6. The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 1.3 OVERVIEW OF EUROPE SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET 1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 1.5 LIMITATIONS 1.6 MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1 MARKETS COVERED 2.2 EUROPE SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET: GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE 2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 2.7 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 2.8 MARKET APPLICATION COVERAGE GRID 2.9 DBMR VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS 2.10 MULTIVARIATE MODELING 2.11 PRODUCTS LIFELINE CURVE 2.12 SECONDARY SOURCES 2.13 ASSUMPTIONS

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 RISING AGEING POPULATION 3.1.2 RISING CASE OF ACUTE AND CHRONIC DISEASES 3.1.3 OFFERING IMPROVED BENEFITS TO PATIENTS AND SURGEONS

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.2.1 REGULATORY SCENARIO 3.2.2 SHORTAGE OF TRAINED SURGEONS 3.2.3 HIGH COST OF THE EQUIPMENT AND SURGERY

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1 MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS TO EXPAND BUSINESS 3.3.2 INCREASING NEED OF REDUCING HEALTHCARE COSTS IN U.S

3.4 CHALLENGES

3.4.1 INCREASING COMPETITORS 3.4.2 HIGH ENTRY LEVEL COSTS 3.4.3 HIGH LEVEL ENTRY BARRIERS DUE TO PATENTS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 6 EUROPE SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

6.1 OVERVIEW 6.2 INSTRUMENTS 6.3 ROBOTIC SYSTEMS 6.4 ACCESSORIES AND SERVICES

7 EUROPE SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET, BY BRANDS

9 EUROPE SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

10 EUROPE SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

11 COMPANY PROFILE

