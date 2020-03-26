Europe Spirit Glass Packaging Market Future Innovation Ways, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast By 2027

The Europe Spirit Glass Packaging market is accounted to US$ 2,394.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5,481.4 Mn by 2027.

Glass is the most preferred packaging material for packaging alcohol beverages such as spirit, wine, and beer. The capability of spirit glass bottles to preserve the aroma and flavor of the product makes them the most favorable option for packaging in the alcoholic beverage industry. The spirit glass packaging market is mainly driven by factors such as a significant shift of the consumers towards premium and super premium packaging products and increasing production of spirit in European countries. Rising consumption of alcohol further bolsters the demand for spirit glass packaging market.

Spirit packaging plays a vital role in the growth in the consumption of liquor. Thus, manufacturers of this packaging are focusing more on packages that enhance consumer experience and taking into account the change in consumer habits. Premium and super-premium brands demand significant brand protection in terms of packaging. Product safety is the foremost factor associated with the development of efficient packaging material. The packaging materials and design should communicate, connect with consumers, and deliver the required information. Thus, the manufacturers of packaging are constantly working towards reducing the weight of the bottles in order to make it easy to handle, transport, and improve the consumer experience without impacting consumer-brand experience.

On the basis of the color of glass, the Europe spirit glass packaging market is bifurcated into, bare glass and colored glass. The bare glass bottle is a white crystal bottle used for the packaging of spirit and other alcoholic beverages. It is used for the packaging of spirit due to its characteristics, such as excellent visibility and durability. Spirit, beer, and wine are packaged in colored glass containers. Glass is substantially inert, and hence lacks chemical reactions, which make it a perfect choice for alcoholic beverages. Currently, there is a higher demand for colored glass packaging for alcohol beverages as color can distinguish a glass container, and protects its contents from unwanted ultraviolet rays. Ultraviolet rays affect the taste of the spirit and beer. Thus, owing to its various advantages and features, many beers and spirit manufacturers prefer colored glass.

A key trend which will mainly affect the spirit glass packaging market in the coming year is the significant shift of consumers towards online buying and growth in several e-commerce portals. These enable the consumers to buy anything being in their comfort zone, and spirits aren’t an exception for that. E-commerce channels that sell spirits and hold the tremendous potential of strong growth from a small base. The companies are now aware of the importance of packaging to increase their sales, enhance shelf presence, and to boost their marketing performance. Thus, they are making attempts to invest more in package design and in-store advertising. Also, they are also inventing for novel packaging design techniques in order to promote brand image. These factors are expected to gain traction in the coming times having a significant impact of the spirit glass packaging market.

Some of the players present in spirit glass packaging market are Allied Glass Containers Ltd, Ardagh Group, Bruni Glass S.P.A, Gerresheimer AG, Glassworks International Ltd., Owens-Illinois, Inc., Pont Packaging, Stölzle Glass Group, Vetropack Holding Ltd, and Vidrala among others.

In the overall beverages market, glass is the most preferred materials for packaging as compared to metal and plastic. Glass is inert material and considered as eco-friendly package which is 100% recyclable and reusable. Glass containers do not require any plastic liners, best for test perseverance, and superior for generating premium experiences. Glass is the most neutral packaging materials which ensure product integrity with zero rates of chemical interaction. Currently, consumers are also educated and aware of the quality of products thus also create a need to increase product integrity. Hence, these factors are boosting the spirit glass packaging market.

