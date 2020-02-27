Europe SLC NAND Flash Memory Market to Reach US$ 375.9 Mn at a CAGR of 4.1% in 2027

“SLC NAND flash memory market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 250.5 Mn in 2018 to US$ 375.9 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 4.1% from the year 2020 to 2027.”

The Rising digitalization and increasing data-centric applications of SLC NAND flash memories and growing demand for advanced features are the major factors propelling the growth of the SLC NAND flash memory market. In addition, the rising penetration of connected cars to offer a significant opportunity platform is anticipated to boost the SLC NAND flash memory market growth in the near future. The SLC NAND flash memory market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to new product developments, and deployment for future in the current scenario although it is anticipated to rise at a sluggish pace in the coming years.

Europe SLC NAND flash memory Market – Companies Mentioned

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Intel Corporation

Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

SK Hynix Semiconductor Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Western Digital Corporation

Winbond Electronics Corporation

Fudan Microelectronics

The market for SLC NAND comprises of several tier1, tier2 and tier3 companies across the globe which capitalize substantial amounts with an objective to develop advanced electronic and semiconductor storage products. Also, there are a few stakeholders in the SLC NAND flash memory ecosystem that are involved in the end-to-end development of SLC NAND flash memory and ensuring that the best product is made available for the users. Government funding for research & development, automotive manufacturers, communication equipment manufacturers, strategic partnerships between chipset manufacturers, equipment vendors, network operators and

Government bodies are anticipated to enable huge surges in the market for SLC NAND flash memory over the forecast period. Growing usage of the semiconductor based electronic devices in various industry verticals owing to the advent of IoT and Industrial IoT is one major factor driving the demands for these products. IoT technology has empowered each device to communicate with each of the other devices present on the network and thereby create the need for memories and storage spaces.

SLC NAND flash memory market by application is segmented into automotive, industrial, communication, computers & IT, consumer electronics, and others. Automotive application of SLC NAND flash memory market is expected to dominate during the forecast period. The automotive sector is posing incredible growth prospects to the SLC NAND flash memory market due to the increasing application of all the form factors such as memory, interface, processor, and analog systems in safety applications, as well as in drive assistance, parking sensors, navigation system, and energy-efficiency applications.

