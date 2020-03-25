Europe School Furniture Market 2019-2024 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the Europe school furniture market reached a value of US$ 1.26 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, IMARC expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1.74 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 6% during the next five years. School furniture consists of desks, chairs, teachers’ workstations, storage units, and other furniture used in lobbies, cafeterias and cabins. Manufactured using wood, metal and plastic, school furniture is designed in such a way that ensures both the physical and mental well-being of the user. The ergonomics of school furniture aims at enhancing the overall productivity of both the teachers and pupils while transforming the physical space into a dynamic learning environment.

Market Trends

The Europe school furniture market is driven by the increasing demand for comfortable and well-designed furniture in the school setup. In order to prevent health and posture problems in children and create a productive learning environment to keep students engaged and focused, educators are adopting vibrant and colorful chairs and desks in the classrooms. Furthermore, there is a growing demand for portable and adjustable furniture that can be configured according to the blended learning and flip classroom teaching styles. Other factors, such as the increasing demand for environment-friendly furniture and the rising number of schools, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product

1. Desks & Chairs

2. Storage

3. Lab Equipment

4. Others

Market Breakup by Material

1. Wood

2. Metal

3. Plastic

4. Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

1. Offline

2. Online

Market Breakup by Country

1. Germany

2. France

3. UK

4. Italy

5. Spain

6. Rest of Europe

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

Herman Miller (NASDAQ: MLHR)

HNI (NYSE: HNI)

KI (BIT: KI)

Steelcase (NYSE: SCS)

Fleetwood Group

Hertz Furniture

Knoll

VS

