Europe Refining Catalysts Market Report Research and Europe Outlook 2020 to 2023 Planmeca, Dentsply Sirona, KaVo Dental, 3Shape, Zimmer Biomet

Europe Refining Catalysts Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The Europe refining catalysts market is valued at USD 938.58 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1062.44 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.51% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023, majorly driven by the accelerating demand for higher octane fuels. Refining catalysts accelerate the rate of a chemical reaction without undergoing any permanent chemical change. They are primarily used by petroleum refineries to improve the output quantity by enhancing the operational efficiency during the petroleum refining process. These catalysts play a vital role in meeting the fuel standards, emission standards, and improving selectivity and conversion.

Industry Research Coverage

Accelerating Demand for Higher Octane Fuels Driving the Market

With the growth in the Europe automotive production and rising demand for lightweight vehicles and high-performance cars, there has been an increasing demand for higher octane fuels. Higher octane fuels lead to less knocking in automotive vehicles. This has led automakers to increasingly adopt turbocharging and other engine technologies to improve power and fuel efficiency. Thus, premium fuel has historically been required in performance and luxury vehicles that maximize power and torque.

Hydrocracking Catalysts to Grow Rapidly

Hydrocracking catalysts are expected to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 3.56% during the forecast period. Hydrocracker units play a key role in obtaining various distillate cuts. The heavy feed or residue from units such as atmospheric/ vacuum distillation units, decoking unit, visbreaker unit, and in some instances, from catalytic cracking unit, is fed as feed to the hydrocracking unit. Hydrocracker unit upgrades the feed injected by cracking the feed at high temperatures in the presence of hydrogen and catalyst to produce distillate cuts such as jet fuel, diesel, and kerosene. Hydrocracking process also reduce the sulfur content of the feed while processing, thus making the product viable to use in different countries. Increasing demand for jet fuel and diesel in the aerospace and automotive markets is likely to boost the demand for hydrocracking catalysts at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Notable Developments

October 2017: W. R. Grace & Co. will increase the price of its Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) catalysts by 3-9%, depending on product type and specific customer contract terms and commitments, effective January 1, 2018.

Major points covered in this research are:-

─Refining Catalysts Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2020-2023), Competition by Manufacturers

─Europe Market Size (Value) of Refining Catalysts (2020-2023)

─Europe Refining Catalysts Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2023)

─Europe Refining Catalysts Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─Europe Refining Catalysts Market Analysis by Application

─Europe Refining Catalysts Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Refining Catalysts Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─Europe Refining Catalysts Market Forecast (2020-2023)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Refining Catalysts report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Refining Catalysts product development and gives an outline of the potential Europe market.

