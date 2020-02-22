Europe Plant-Based Beverages Market Revenue, Price & Growth Rate | Forecast To 2026 | Blue Diamond Growers, DANONE SA, Hain Celestial, Pureharvest, SunOpta, others

Europe Plant-Based Beverages Market research report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key merchant revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segments and application.

Businesses can depend with confidence upon this superior Europe Plant-Based Beverages Market report to bring about an utter success.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Blue Diamond Growers, DANONE SA, Hain Celestial, Pureharvest, SunOpta, Want Want China Holdings Limited, Kikkoman Corporation, Ripple Foods, Califia Farms, THE COCA COLA COMPANY, Pulmuone Foods USA, Inc., Troll Bridge Creek, Pepsi Co., CSC BRANDS, L.P. and BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP, S.L.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Europe Plant-Based Beverages Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Europe Plant-Based Beverages Industry market:

– The Europe Plant-Based Beverages Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Europe Plant-Based Beverages Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Milk, Others), Source (Almond, Soy, Coconut, Rice and Others), Function (Cardiovascular Health, Cancer Prevention, Bone Health, Lactose Free Alternative and Others), Countries (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Plant-based beverages have created a huge space among the consumers who require nutrients in their regular diets. The non-dairy beverages are known to have high amount of minerals, vitamins, fibres, and other phytonutrients, giving all the nutritional benefits to the consumers. Plant-based beverages are widely used by the consumers who prefer variety of flavours and taste in their milk. Also, there are people who are intolerant or allergic to dairy milk because of which they lack in getting dairy nutrients. For them, plant-based nutrients can be the best choice, giving all the required nutrients similar to that of dairy products.

Segmentation: Europe Plant-Based Beverages Market

Europe plant-based beverages market is categorized into three notable segments which are based on the basis of type, source and function.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into milk and others

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into almond, soy, coconut, rice and others. Others segment is sub-segmented into cashew, oats, pea, hemp and hazelnut

On the basis of function, the market is segmented into cardiovascular health, cancer prevention, bone health, lactose free alternative and others

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Europe Plant-Based Beverages products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

Recent Development

In July, Hain Celestial acquired a plant based beverage company named as Mona Group. This acquisition has helped the company to expand their market in Europe region. With this acquisition, company was able to get a net profit of USD 100 million. The acquisition will help the company to focus more on market related products.

At the Last, Europe Plant-Based Beverages industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

