Europe Industrial Agitator Market Overview, Dynamics, Supply & Demand, Analysis & Forecast by 2027

“The industrial agitator market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 748.0 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1355.9 Mn by the year 2027, with a CAGR of 6.9% from the year 2020 to 2027.”

Driving factors such as the positive economic growth outlook, increasing industrialization across the globe, and increasing demand for efficient agitation systems from industries are boosting the growth of the industrial agitator market. Further, the demand for innovative/custom industrial agitators from the growing number of SMEs is anticipated to drive the industrial agitator market growth in the near future. However, high installation costs and recurring service & maintenance costs are hindering the industrial agitator market growth. Industrial agitators are mechanical devices that are used for mixing/blending/stirring applications in diverse industries such as general industry, chemicals, mining, oil & gas, food and beverages, and cosmetics.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007004/

Industrial Agitator Market – Companies Mentioned

Alfa Laval

Mixel Group

Ekato Group

Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Ltd.

Silverson Machines, Inc.

SPX Flow, Inc.

Statiflo Group

Sulzer Ltd.

Tacmina Corporation

Xylem Inc.

These agitators are used in various heavy duty mixing applications and come in various types, for instance, large tank agitators and drum agitators. Hence, the installation costs/capital investments, especially for large tank agitators, are quite high, especially for small and medium manufacturing companies. Moreover, an industrial agitator consists of many mechanical parts such as drives, shafts, seals, and propellers. All these parts are subject to wear and tear and require regular service and maintenance for uninterrupted operations and high performance. Hence, the high installation costs and recurring service & maintenance costs may hamper the growth of industrial agitators in the coming few years, especially in small and medium industries.

On the basis of mounting type, the industrial agitator market is segmented into top-mounted, bottom-mounted, and side-mounted. The mounting configuration of industrial agitators depends on the requirements of end-use industries such as chemical, paper and pulp, ethanol and biofuels, water and wastewater, food and beverages, energy & power, and various other general process industries. The modularity of industrial agitators helps in achieving easy installation, maintenance, and optimum design requirements and hence, results in high quality and improved performance. During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, the top-mounted segment is anticipated to be the largest contributor in the Europe industrial agitator market. However, side-mounted is projected to be the fastest-growing mounting type over the forecast period.

Germany dominated the industrial agitator market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market with the highest share in the Europe region through the forecast period. In addition, Russia is expected to growth at a significant growth rate in the coming years.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007004/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Europe industrial agitator market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Europe industrial agitator market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth Europe market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.