Europe General Aviation Market Analysis and Global Outlook 2020 to 2026, by Manufacturers, by Type, by Application and Regions

Europe General Aviation Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 – 2024)

Market Overview

The Europe general aviation market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 0.71% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– There are over 136,000 general aviation aircraft based in Europe and the European general aviation fleet can access over 4,200 airports. The general aviation market in Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to an increase in the number of people making use of business jets in Europe, as well as increasing travel and tourism in the region.

– Currently, aviation manufacturers are focused on the development of fuel-efficient aircraft engines and design, while being more eco-friendly. The most recent development in the light business jet scenario is the Eclipse 550 from One Aviation. The Eclipse 550, which is the new production twin-engine jet from Eclipse Aerospace, consumes only 59 gallons of fuel per hour, thus, making the Eclipse 550 the most efficient light business jet in Europe.

Competitive Landscape :

Various players, such as Textron Inc., Gulfstream Aerospace, Bombardier Inc., Embraer SA, and Dassault Aviation, occupied significant market share in 2018. Various initiatives, as well as product innovations done by companies, have led them to strengthen their presence in the market. In 2016, Cessna Aircraft Company, which is a subsidiary company of Textron Inc., reported the successful delivery of its 5000th Citation Light Business Jet, which was a Citation M2 aircraft. The aircraft has been delivered to Helitrip Charter LLP, which is leasing the aircraft to Catreus Limited, an established charter operator based in the United Kingdom. Moreover, in 2018, Gulfstream Aerospace announced that the new aircraft Gulfstream G600 may make debut alongside all-new Gulfstream G500 at the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition.

