Europe Electric Car Market 2019 Industry Size, Share, Latest Innovations, Sales, Advanced Technologies, Investment Analysis, Top Key Players and Forecast To 2025

The latest report pertaining to Electric Car Market provides a detailed analysis regarding market size, revenue estimations and growth rate of the industry. In addition, the report illustrates the major obstacles and newest growth strategies adopted by leading manufacturers who are a part of the competitive landscape of this market.

Electric Car Market is valued at 115.79 USD Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 776.87 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 31.25% over the forecast period. Electric car is a term refers to an alternative fuel automobile that uses electric motors and motor controllers.

Key Players–

Global Electric Car market report covers prominent players like Nissan Motors, Tesla Corporation, General Motors, Mitsubishi Motors, Volkswagen, Daimler AG, Smith electric Vehicle, Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive plc. and others.

The most important thing to learn from this report is, the clients can obtain all the futuristic scope and market growth factors. The Electric Car market has surpassed its profit bar due to the strategic intelligence on a global scale. The report then highlights potential chances of the market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. On the basis of the type, the Electric Car market has been further bifurcated by geography, application and consumption capability. Based on the product application, the industry is classified considering those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement.

In these cars electricity used as a transportation fuel to power battery of vehicles. The electricity gives power to an electric motor which in turn power up the vehicle wheels. The batteries have limited energy storage capacity, which is filled up by plugging in to an electrical source. These cars are mainly powered by on-board battery packs and known as battery electric vehicles. Even if these cars have good acceleration and have acceptable top speed, but they have relatively poor range between charges and recharging may take significant amount of time. It is mainly used for everyday use rather than for long journey.

Market Segmentation –

By Type:

HEVs (Hybrid Electric vehicle)

BEVs (Battery electric vehicle)

PHEVs (Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles)

By Component:

Batteries

Sub-assemblies

Automotive parts

Others

The strict emission norms and regulations all around the globe are the main driving factors for the growth of electric car market.

Increasing negative impact of using petroleum based transportation infrastructure in environment, volatile oil market and technological development in use of alternative energy resources is driving the electric car market. Electric cars have the potential to reduce city pollution significantly, for example, in US electric car would result in a 30% reduction in carbon dioxide emission. Governments of different countries are also taking various steps to encourage consumers to use electric cars, due to concern of environmental safety. For example, Norway has put forwarded one of the most aggressive targets, banning the sales of traditionally powered vehicles by 2025.

Other countries such as India, Netherlands, and Israel, have considered a 2030 target, while China is actively considering and studying a ban. All these factors have encouraged manufacturers to come up with new electric cars suitable for consumers, which in turn increase the growth of the electric car market. Due to number of government initiatives, in Norway the electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids reached a 39% market share in 2017. Still, despite the rapid growth coming from technological point of view, just six countries – China, the U.S., Japan, Canada, Norway, and the UK –have EV market shares that are above 1 % of total vehicle sales. This creates huge opportunity for electric car market to grow worldwide. Lack of sufficient charging infrastructure and value chain ecosystem is one of the major restraints for the growth of electric car market.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Electric Car Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Electric Car Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Electric Car Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2025

Chapter 2 Global Electric Car Market: Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.2.1 Increasing need to improve the process in order to comply with new standards is anticipated to witness a high growth of Electric Car Market

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Electric Car Market

3.1.1 Global Electric Car market Revenue (USD Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Electric Car Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018

Chapter 5 Global Electric Car Market: By Types

5.1 Global Electric Car Market Share (%), By Types, 2018

5.2 Global Electric Car Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Types, 2015 – 2025

5.3 Global Electric Car Market Revenue (USD Billion), Based,2015-2025

Continued…………..

