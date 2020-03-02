Europe Diabetes Care Devices Market expected to reach US$ 11,184.6 Mn with a CAGR of 5.7% in 2027

“The Europe diabetes care devices market is expected to reach US$ 11,184.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 6,853.3 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020-2027.”

The growth of the diabetes care devices market is primarily attributed to the rising incidence of diabetes and rising adoption of insulin injection pens over traditional syringes & vials. However, availability of alternatives for drug delivery and reuse of pen needles are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, increasing launch of GLP-1 analogues is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Europe diabetes care devices market in the coming years.

Glucagon like Peptide-1 also known as GLP-1 is a hormone produced in the gut that is released in response to the food consumed by an individual. The peptide reduces the appetite of an individual and helps to secrete insulin in the body among obese patients. In recent years, external injection of GLP-1 has been witnessing a significant traction due to increase in the number of doctor prescription for these hormones. The rising number of novel GLP-1 analogue launches is thus expected to indirectly provide opportunities for the manufacturers to develop therapy specific pen needles with incorporation of features such as bore size, length and material that is not reactive with the biologic.

In 2018, the homecare held a largest market share of 59.8% of the diabetes care devices market, by end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the rise in the demand for the glucose monitoring devices and insulin delivery devices. Increasing diabetic population, the ease of use, availability, and accessibility of insulin delivery devices has also increased the adoption of self-administration among patients is anticipated to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. Also the homecare segment is also expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 5.9% during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027.

