Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Clinical Survey Report 2020 – Abbott Diabetes Care, Dexcom, Medtronics, Senseonics

Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring investments from 2020 till 2024.

The Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Abbott Diabetes Care, Dexcom, Medtronics, Senseonics among others.

Market Overview

– The European countries are suffering from the burden of high diabetes expenditure. According to the IDF, the overall diabetes expenditure in Europe among the population aged 20-79 year was USD 156 billion, and it is expected to increase to USD 174 billion by 2040.

– According to another statistics of IDF, every year 21,600 children are added to type-1 diabetic population pool. These figures indicate that approximately 9% of the total healthcare expenditure is spend on diabetes in Europe.

– Patients relying on insulin pumps or multiple daily injections (MDI) therapy, the CGMs prove to be an effective tool, which help in the improvement of glycemic balance without aggregating the danger of severe hypoglycemia.

Key Market Trends

CGMs Prove to be an Instrumental Tool, which Helps in the Improvement of Glycemic Balance

– CGMs are used to deliver a further descriptive picture of blood glucose patterns and trends than what can be achieved by traditional routine checking of glucose levels at set intervals.

– The current CGM devices can either retrospectively display the trends in the levels of blood glucose by downloading the data or give a real-time picture of glucose levels through receiver displays.

– Most of the real-time CGMs can offer an alert to patients, parents, or caregivers during actual or pending glycemic visits, to facilitate timely management of blood glucose.

– This factor, along with the fact that CGM devices are becoming cheaper with the advent of new technologies, like cell phone integration, the CGM market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

The key insights of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Continuous Glucose Monitoring market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2020-2024 market development trends of Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Continuous Glucose Monitoring Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Continuous Glucose Monitoring industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

