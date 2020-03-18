Europe Ceramic Fiber Market Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2027: Great Lakes Textiles, HarbisonWalker International, Inc., 3M, Ltd., Lewco Specialty Products

Latest market study on “Europe Ceramic Fiber Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Refractory Ceramic Fiber (RCF), Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) Wool, Others), By Product Form (Blanket, Module, Board, Paper, Others), By End Use Industry (Iron and Steel, Refining and Petrochemical, Power Generation, Aluminum, Others), and Countries”. The Europe ceramic fiber market is accounted to US$ 385.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 764.6 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Ceramic fiber is a small-dimension filament or thread, which is composed of a ceramic material, primarily alumina and silica. It is used in lightweight units for electrical, sound, and thermal insulation. Most ceramic fibers contain an equal proportion of alumina and silica. Some nonoxide specialty fibers, such as silicon nitride, silicon carbide, and boron nitride, have also been produced. The physical and chemical properties of the ceramic fiber vary with the composition. Most ceramic fibers are white to cream in color and are available in several product forms. The high-temperature resistance ceramic boards and blankets are used in the development of ship for general heat containment and to reduce the risk of spread of fires. Ceramic fiber products are used in the metal industry, commercial & domestic appliances, interior of furnaces, space vehicles, etc.

The ceramic fiber is used as a thermal insulator in the petrochemical industries that have created an upsurge for the ceramic fiber market. Owing to this, there have been other characteristics of the ceramic fiber that have been creating an increasing demand from end-use industries such as iron and steel, refining and petrochemical, power generation, aluminum, and many others. The low thermal conductivity of ceramic fibers allows the construction of thinner linings that has the same thermal efficiency as that of conventional refractories. The ceramic fiber is approximately 40% more effective as compared to good quality insulation brick and twice better than asbestos products. It has been observed that the insulation property of ceramic fiber is better than that of calcium silicate products. The lightweight of ceramic fiber is another essential feature that weighs about one-tenth as compared to insulating brick and one third than that of calcium silicate or asbestos boards.

For new constructions, the structural supports can be reduced to approximately 40% with the help of ceramic fibers. Another important feature that has been responsible for the increasing demand from the end-users is lower heat storage. All these properties of ceramic fiber have been contributing to the growing demand for ceramic fiber from various end-use industries like iron and steel, refining and petrochemical, power generation, aluminum, and others.

The market for Europe ceramic fiber is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the Europe ceramic fiber market include Great Lakes Textiles, HarbisonWalker International, Inc., 3M, Ltd., Lewco Specialty Products, Inc., Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd., Morgan Advanced Materials, Nutec Group, Pyrotek Inc., Rath-Group, and Unifrax LLC. amongst the others.

The report segments the Europe Ceramic fiber market as follows:

Ø Europe Ceramic fiber Market – By Type

• Refractory Ceramic Fiber (RCF)

• Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) Wool

• Others

Ø Europe Ceramic fiber Market – By Product Form

• Blanket

• Module

• Board

• Paper

• Others

Ø Europe Ceramic fiber Market – By End Use Industry

• Iron and Steel

• Refining and Petrochemical

• Power Generation

• Aluminum

• Others

