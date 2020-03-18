Europe Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market Analysis & Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the europe biodegradable food service disposables market size reached US$ 1,257 Million in 2019. Biodegradable food service disposables refer to plates and cutlery made from naturally occurring materials, including bagasse, bamboo, recycled paper, areca nut sheaths, wheat bran, corn starch and dried leaves. These disposables are compostable in nature, do not leave behind toxic residues, and their usage does not deplete the earth’s natural resources. They can also be turned into rich humic material after their use, which enhances the water and nutrient retention of the soil. When completely broken down, the decomposed organic matter/ biodegradable waste can also aid in the growth of plants without the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Associated with affordability and high flexibility of use, biodegradable disposables, such as cups, trays, straws, bottles, skewers, bottles and containers, are widely replacing paper and plastic disposables across the food service sector.

Europe Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market:

The market is primarily driven by the initiatives undertaken by the food service providers in Europe to reduce waste. Hectic lifestyles led by the majority of the population, along with long working hours and inflating disposable income levels, have provided a boost to the consumption of takeaway food in the continent. Consequently, the utilization of plastic and paper disposables in the food and beverage industry has increased. However, with growing environmental consciousness, consumers are now inclining toward the usage of biodegradable disposable variants. This is further facilitated by the ban imposed on single-use plastic products across numerous countries in the region by 2021. Apart from this, the increasing requirement for waste management strategy in the region is also creating a positive outlook for the market. The recycling facilities in Europe are unable to process the waste generated by the food service sector. This, along with the increasing government regulations to reduce landfills, is boosting the sales of biodegradable disposables. Furthermore, enhanced research and development (R&D) activities by the vendors have resulted in the introduction of innovative variants in the market. For instance, leaf republic, a Munich-based company, has launched a set of biodegradable tableware manufactured from dried leaves. Other factors, such as the increasing private-public partnerships to facilitate a wide range of products at affordable prices and extensive research and development (R&D) to introduce more eco-friendly variants in the food service sector, are expected to further create a positive outlook for the market. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 1,714 Million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.30% during 2020-2025.

Market Summary:

Based on the raw material type, the market has been divided into pulp and paper, biopolymers, leaves and wood.

On the basis of the product type, the market has been categorized into cups, clam shells and containers, plates, cutleries, and others.

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been bifurcated into Business to Customer (B2C) and Business to Business (B2B).

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom (UK), France, Spain and the rest of Europe.

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]imarcgroup.com

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal