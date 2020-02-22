Europe Baking Enzyme Market Production, Demand and Top Key Players 2020 – Novozymes, ADVANCED ENZYME TECHNOLOGIES, DuPont Nutrition & Health, others

The Europe Baking Enzyme Market analysis report is very indispensable in many ways for business growth and to thrive in the market. Getting well-versed about the trends and opportunities in the industry is fairly time consuming process.

Europe baking enzymes market is expected to reach at a highest CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The Major players profiled in this report include Novozymes, ADVANCED ENZYME TECHNOLOGIES, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Aum Enzymes, DSM N.V., Amano Enzyme Inc., BASF SE, Lesaffre, AB Enzymes, VEMO 99 Ltd., SternEnzym GmbH & Co.KG, LEVEKING, Sunson Industry Group, Engrain, Nagase America Corporation, LALLEMAND Inc., Brenntag North America, Inc., Kerry Inc and Caldic B.V. and others.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Europe Baking Enzyme market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Europe Baking Enzyme market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Europe Baking Enzyme Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Europe Baking Enzyme Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Europe Baking Enzyme Revenue by Countries

10 South America Europe Baking Enzyme Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Europe Baking Enzyme by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

The Enzymes have various applications in the baking industries to improve the quality of the baking products such as to enhance the dough stability, reduction of sugar content, removal of the gluten, enhancing the texture and maintain constant freshness of the bakery goods.

Various enzymes which are used in the bakery industry applications are protease, alpha-amylases, glucose oxidase, lipase, xylanase, lipoxygenase and many more. These enzymes have a different property which enhances the quality of the baking products such as buns, crackers, puff, cakes, different type of breads, biscuits and other baking products.

Product Launch:

In June 2018, DuPont Nutrition & Health have announced the launch of their new enzymes within the DuPont Danisco POWERBake designed for the bakery industry. The launch of the product will help bakery manufacturers for the development of the bakery goods.

In May 2017, Caldic B.V. announced the expansion of their product portfolio in the Canada Nu-World Foods. This range of the product includes pre-gel powders, popped ancient grains, and organic toasted flours. All these products are gluten free and company has expanded their product portfolio by keeping the health concerns of the consumers.

By Type (Carbohydrase, Xylanase, Glucose Oxidase, Protease, Lipoxygenases, Lipase, Others),

Applications (Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Rolls & Buns, Cake & Pastry, Others),

Source (Genetically Modified Organism, Non-Genetically Modified Organism),

Country (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe)

