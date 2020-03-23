Europe Automotive Semiconductor Market to Fuel Revenues Through 2027

“Automotive Semiconductor market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 9,257.4 Mn in 2017 to US$ 17,613.0 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 6.6% from the year 2020 to 2027.” Continuous Partnership of Automotive OEMs with Semiconductor Manufacturers is fueling the Europe automotive semiconductor market. The automotive industry across the globe are constantly facing pressures to integrate their vehicles with advanced electronics and semiconductor components in order to enhance the performance of the vehicles. The rising drift of electrification of vehicles is a major factor boosting the semiconductor market in automotive industry. Attributing to this, the automobile manufacturers are increasingly partnering with semiconductor manufacturers to meet the demands of their customers. For instance, in January 2018, Audi AG partnered with ON Semiconductor, to foster On Semiconductor’s innovations and integrate their semiconductors on their newer models, thereby satisfying constantly changing expectations of the consumers in terms of safety, reliability, and performance. This factor has created a potential market space for Europe automotive semiconductor market.

Companies Mentioned

NVidia Corporation

Intel Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Rohm Semiconductor

Texas Instruments Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch Gmbh

ON Semiconductor Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

The surging demand for electric vehicles is anticipated to fuel the Europe automotive semiconductor market growth. The automobile manufacturers to continuously focus on innovating, designing and developing autonomous cars which have already attracted a fair percentage of customers in major automotive manufacturing countries. Pertaining to the consumers’ demand and attraction toward smart and fully-autonomous cars, semiconductors are expected to become an integral part of the innovations in the automotive industry in the coming years. Attributing to these parameters, both the industry players i.e. automotive and semiconductor industry are constantly focusing on improving technologies, negotiating prices of raw materials and the finally integrating the cars with robust technologies. For instance, in 2018, Intel has revealed first autonomous vehicle in its 100-car test fleet. Nissan, BMW, and Volkswagen are moving Mobileye-based mapping design. Also, the company stated about new collaboration with NavInfo and SAIC Motor to prolong crowdsourced map building to China. All these initiative by the market player are enhancing the growth of Europe automotive semiconductor market.

Germany is anticipated to leads the automotive semiconductor market across the European region through the forecast period. Germany is the largest contributor in the automotive market share of the region. A growing automotive electronics and rapid inclination of automotive manufacturers for including electronics integrations due to the emergence of autonomous driving and advanced driver assist systems has resulted in the higher demands for the automotive semiconductor. Germany has over 40 semiconductor fabs that are run by various companies that include NXP, Infineon, the Fraunhofer Institute research organization, and Osram/Siemens. Also, U.S. based companies including Texas Instruments and Global foundries have fabs in the country. This bolster the Europe automotive semiconductor market on the forecast period.

