Europe Artificial Intelligence Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Growth Trends, Advanced Technologies, Application, Top Key Players and Forecast To 2025

Artificial Intelligence Market unveils a succinct analysis of the market size, regional spectrum and revenue forecast about the Artificial Intelligence market. Furthermore, the report points out major challenges and latest growth plans embraced by key manufacturers that constitute the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Artificial Intelligence Market is valued at USD 23.94 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 208.49 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 36.2% over the forecast period. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the study of “intelligent agents” which can be define as any device that perceives its environment and takes appropriate action that makes the highest probability of achieving its goals.

Key Players–

Global Artificial intelligence market report covers prominent players like Alphabet (Google Inc.), Apple Inc., Baidu, IBM Corporation, IPsoft, Microsoft Corporation, MicroStrategy, Inc., NVIDIA, Qlik Technologies Inc, Verint Systems Inc. and others.

The AI technology has performed well in streamlining work process in healthcare industry, reducing man hours in administrative tasks, decreasing overhead costs in manufacturing world etc. the popularity of AI can be known from the fact that according to Adobe only 15% enterprises use AI in 2018, but 31% more enterprises are expected to use AI in coming years. Adobe also revealed that about 47% of digitally mature organizations with advanced digital practices have definite AI strategy. Robot imports have increased from around 100,000 in 2000 to approximately 250,000 in 2015, which shows the successful implication AI technology and the growth of the artificial intelligence market.

Additionally, it can also be define as a system’s ability to interpret external data, learn from gathered data and use those learnings to realize specific goals through adaptation. It is also called as machine intelligence and attributed to the nature of intelligence demonstrated by machines. Some of the features of artificial intelligence are; successfully understanding human language, contending at the highest level in strategic games systems such as chess and go, autonomously operating cars, intelligent routing in content delivery networks and military simulations and others.

Market Segmentation:–

By Technology:

Machine learning

Natural language processing

Image processing

Speech recognition

By End-User:

Media & advertising

BFSI

IT & telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive & transportation

Others

To solve the problem of learning and perceiving the immediate environment, many approaches have been taken such as statistical methods, computational intelligence, versions of search and mathematical optimization, artificial neural networks, and methods based on statistic, probability and economics. The AI field collects various data from subjects such as computer science, information engineering, mathematics, psychology, linguistics, philosophy etc. and compares it with its perceived data to learn and use it to solve problems.

Increasing Application of Artificial Intelligence in Various Sectors is Driving the Growth of Global Artificial Intelligence Market.

Artificial intelligence is one of the trendy research subjects which are increasingly driving important developments in technology and business, from autonomous vehicles to medical diagnosis and advanced manufacturing. As AI is gradually moving from theoretical knowledge to practical uses, the artificial intelligence market’s growth is fueled by abundance of digitized data and improving computation power. Some of the applications of AI which gives better performance by enhancing traditional processes are weather forecasting, boost crop yields, enhance detection of cancer, prediction an epidemic etc. by detecting patterns among billions of apparently unrelated data points.

