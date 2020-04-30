Europe Aromatherapy Market Analyzing Players Like doTERRA, MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS, Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC, Plant Therapy Essential Oils and More

According to the new research report “Europe Aromatherapy Market is expected to reach USD 2,730.3 million by 2024, from USD 1,336.1 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024”.

Aromatherapy Market report discusses the Aromatherapy industry trends & prospects expected to occur in the coming years. In addition, this report focuses on the Europe market aspect together with prime manufacturers active in the Europe Aromatherapy Market.

Europe Aromatherapy Market By Product Type {Consumables (Essential Oils, Blended Oils, Carrier Oils), Equipment (Nebulizing Diffuser, Ultrasonic Diffuser, Evaporative Diffuser, Heat Diffuser)}, By Mode of Delivery (Topical Application, Direct Inhalation, Aerial Diffusion), By Application (Relaxation, Insomnia, Pain Management, Scar Management, Skin & Hair Care, Cold & Cough), By Distribution channel (Retail, Online), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Beauty Spas), By Country (Germany, France, U.K., Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium and rest of Europe) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the growing usage of essential oils in home and personal care, increasing trade, rising popularity of aromatherapy, and increasing sales of essential oils.

Key Points:

Young Living is going to dominate the aromatherapy market following with doTERRA, MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS along with others such as Edens Garden, Frontier Natural Products Co-op, Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Starwest Botanicals, Hopewell Essential Oils, North American Herb and Spice, among other companies.

Essential Oils market is growing with the highest CAGR.

Ultrasonic diffuser is holding the major share in global aromatherapy market and is growing with highest CAGR.

Topical Application is dominating the aromatherapy market and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Germany is the dominating country in the Europe region.

Report Segmentation:

The Europe aromatherapy market is segmented on the basis of consumables, equipment, and mode of delivery, applications, end-user, distribution channel, and geography. In 2017, the essential oils segment is expected to dominate the market with a share of ~72.8% and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

On the basis of consumables the Europe aromatherapy market is segmented into three product type which includes essential oils, carrier oils, and blended oils. The essential oils are further sub-segmented into floral, citrus, camphorous, herbaceous, spicy, earthy and woodsy.

On the basis of equipment, the Europe aromatherapy market report is segmented into nebulizing diffuser, ultrasonic diffuser, evaporative diffuser, heat diffuser.

On the basis of mode of delivery, the Europe aromatherapy market is segmented into topical application, direct inhalation, aerial diffusion, and internal. In 2017, topical application market segment is expected to dominate the market.

On the basis of application, the Europe aromatherapy market is segmented into relaxation, insomnia, pain management, scar management, skin and hair care, cold and cough.

On the basis of end users, the market is classified into homecare, spa & wellness centers, and others. In 2017, the homecare segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

Key Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving the market for aromatherapy market are growing popularity of aromatherapy and increasing sales of essential oils.

Growing Trend of Essential Oils Adoption

Increasing Sales of Essential Oils For Home Usage

Growing Popularity of Aromatherapy

Table Of Contents:

INTRODUCTION

1.1. OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2. MARKET DEFINITION

1.3. OVERVIEW OF EUROPE AROMATHERAPY MARKET

1.4. CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.5. LIMITATION

1.6. MARKETS COVERED

MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1. MARKETS COVERED

2.2. GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE

2.3. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.4. CURRENCY AND PRICING

2.5. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.6. PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.7. SECONDARY SOURCE

2.8. ASSUMPTIONS

MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. DRIVERS

3.1.1. GROWING TREND OF ESSENTIAL OILS ADOPTION

3.1.2. INCREASING SALES OF ESSENTIAL OILS FOR HOME USAGE

3.1.3. INCREASING DISPOSABLE INCOME

3.1.4. GROWING POPULARITY OF AROMATHERAPY

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. STRINGENT APPROVAL FOR NEW ESSENTIAL OILS

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. TRADE LIBERALIZATION

3.3.2. ABUSE OF ESSENTIAL OILS

3.4. CHALLENGES

3.4.1. SIDE-EFFECTS RELATED TO AROMATHERAPY

3.4.2. REGULATORY AND QUALITY ISSUES WITH THE ESSENTIAL OILS SUPPLY CHAIN

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY PREMIUM INSIGHTS EUROPE AROMATHERAPY MARKET, BY CONSUMABLES

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. ESSENTIAL OILS

6.2.1. FLORAL

6.2.2. CITRUS

6.2.3. HERBACEOUS

6.2.4. SPICY

6.2.5. WOODSY

6.2.6. EARTHY

6.2.7. CAMPHOROUS

6.3. CARRIER OILS

6.4. BLENDED OILS

EUROPE AROMATHERAPY MARKET, BY EQUIPMENT

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. NEBULIZING DIFFUSER

7.3. ULTRASONIC DIFFUSER

7.4. EVAPORATIVE DIFFUSER

7.5. HEAT DIFFUSER

EUROPE AROMATHERAPY MARKET, BY MODE OF DELIVERY

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. TOPICAL APPLICATION

8.3. DIRECT INHALATION

8.4. AERIAL DIFFUSION

8.5. INTERNAL

EUROPE AROMATHERAPY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

9.1. OVERVIEW

9.2. RELAXATION

9.3. INSOMNIA

9.4. PAIN MANAGEMENT

9.5. SCAR MANAGEMENT

9.6. SKIN AND HAIR CARE

9.7. COLD AND COUGH

EUROPE AROMATHERAPY MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

10.1. OVERVIEW

10.2. RETAILERS AND WHOLESALERS

10.3. ONLINE

10.4. OTHERS

EUROPE AROMATHERAPY MARKET, BY END USER

11.1. OVERVIEW

11.2. EUROPE AROMATHERAPY MARKET: HOME CARE

11.3. EUROPE AROMATHERAPY MARKET: SPA & WELLNESS CENTERS

11.4. EUROPE AROMATHERAPY MARKET: OTHERS

EUROPE AROMATHERAPY MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

12.1. OVERVIEW

12.2. EUROPE AROMATHERAPY MARKET

12.2.1. GERMANY

12.2.2. FRANCE

12.2.3. U.K.

12.2.4. ITALY

12.2.5. SPAIN

12.2.6. RUSSIA

12.2.7. TURKEY

12.2.8. BELGIUM

12.2.9. NETHERLANDS

12.2.10. SWITZERLAND

12.2.11. REST OF EUROPE

EUROPE AROMATHERAPY MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

13.1. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: EUROPE

COMPANY PROFILES

14.1. DOTERRA

14.1.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

14.1.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS

14.1.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.1.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.2. YOUNG LIVING ESSENTIAL OILS

14.2.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

14.2.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS

14.2.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.2.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.3. MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS

14.3.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

14.3.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS

14.3.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.3.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.4. EDENS GARDEN

14.4.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

14.4.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS

14.4.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.4.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.5. FRONTIER NATURAL PRODUCTS CO-OP

14.5.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

14.5.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS

14.5.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.5.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.6. ROCKY MOUNTAIN OILS,LLC

14.6.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

14.6.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS

14.6.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.6.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.7. PLANT THERAPY ESSENTIALS OILS

14.7.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

14.7.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS

14.7.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.7.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.8. STARWEST BOTANICALS

14.8.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

14.8.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS

14.8.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.8.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.9. HOPEWELL ESSENTIALS OILS

14.9.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

14.9.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS

14.9.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.9.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.10. NORTH AMERICAN HERBS AND SPICE

14.10.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

14.10.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS

14.10.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.10.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

