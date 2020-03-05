Europe Apheresis Equipment Market to Record Stellar Growth During the Forecast Period (2020-2027)

“The Europe apheresis equipment market is expected to reach US$ 1,034.54 Mn in 2027 from US 606.82 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020-2027.”

The The growth of the apheresis equipment market is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the increasing elderly population. However, risk associated with apheresis are likely to have a negative impact on market growth.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are likely to remain the most significant cause of morbidity and death across the world. The CVDs are the diseases of the heart and blood vessels and include cerebrovascular disease, coronary heart disease, rheumatic heart disease and other conditions. Some of the major lifestyle factors which lead to cardiovascular disease and difficulties are use of tobacco, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Whereas, the other risk factors for cardiovascular diseases are high blood pressure, diabetes, increased level of cholesterol levels. CVDs are among the leading causes of death across the globe, it affects more people when compared with any other disease.

According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of death across the world.

According to the European Cardiovascular Disease Statistics 2017, in Europe, every year, cardiovascular disease (CVD) causes 3.9 million deaths and more than 1.8 million deaths in the European Union (EU). The CVD accounts for 45.0% of all deaths in Europe and 37.0% of all deaths in the EU. CVD is the major reason for the death in men and women in all countries.

Germany is expected to lead the market in the Europe region owing to a rising number of apheresis procedures & their advancements, rising numbers of apheresis centers, and access to the well-developed infrastructure and others. Therefore, considering the above-mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute the largest share in the Europe region during the forecast period.

