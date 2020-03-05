Europe Anesthesia Drugs Market (2020 Edition) – World Market Review and Forecast to 2026 – By Application, By Type, By Region, By Country (2015-2026)

Europe Anesthesia Drugs Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 – 2024) ,This report presents an in-depth assessment of the Europe Anesthesia Drugs including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Europe Anesthesia Drugs investments from 2019 till 2024.

Market Overview

The European anesthesia drugs market is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include an increasing number of surgeries, new approvals of anesthetic drugs, and reduction in the cost of newly invented drugs.

According to a National Health Service (NHS), in 2013-2014, there were an estimated 4.7 million surgical admissions in England, among all the surgeries, general surgeries, trauma, and orthopedic procedures were the most common ones. The number of surgeries being performed is rising every year. The overall increase in the number of surgeries performed has a substantial impact on the anesthetics market, as they are used in all surgical procedures to reduce the pain during surgery. Along with rising surgeries, factors, such as new anesthetic drugs are also driving the market.

Competitive Landscape :

The European anesthesia drugs market is highly competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, a few of the major players currently dominate the market. Companies like Abbott, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, and Hospira, among others, hold the substantial market share in the European anesthesia drugs market.

